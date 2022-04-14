The Civil War—from a Southern perspective

By Steve Holmes

Our young people, as well as all Americans, deserve to know the truth about the American Civil War. Because the history of the War Between the States was written by the victor, the true story of events has been marginalized, if not falsified or squelched altogether. This writing is intended to explain why I believe the Confederate flag and Confederate monuments should not be offensive, namely in articulating the economic reasons why the North and South went to war, the cause of the South and the pervasiveness of racism in 19th Century America.

To do this, I will address a number of points to support my position, most notably: like so many things in life, one need only “follow the money” to understand the cause of this war was for economic reasons. Southern secession would have wrecked financial havoc upon the North and every leader in the North knew it, Mr. Lincoln included.

The South was fighting to repel an invader, not to preserve slavery. The Southern states had no other choice but to defend their “kith and kin” and their “hearths and homes.”

Much, if not most ,of 19th century America was racist. Jim Crow laws originated in the North long before they became associated with the South.

And, only a small minority of Confederate soldiers owned slaves; the Confederate soldier was not the evil twin and the Union soldier was certainly not the model of purity.

First, let’s begin with this affirmation: Slavery was wrong. And Black Lives Matter, along with all lives – including the unborn.

“Follow the Money”

Most wars have been about money or the transfer of riches and territory, which equates to money, and the War Between the States was no different.

At least two factors brought about this conflict: First, in mid-19th century America, “Cotton was King” and the key source of revenue in the North. Cotton was America’s top economic product, with an export value of approximately $192 million in 1860. This was in contrast to all other exports from the North being only approximately $84 million. In other words, the value of one Southern product accounted for more than twice the value of all Northern exports combined. If the cotton-producing states seceded from the Union and commenced free trade with Europe, then the Northern economy would collapse into financial ruin. Secession would mean a major shift of economic power from North to South.

According to the Daily Chicago Times of December 10, 1860, a week before the convening of the South Carolina secession convention: “In one single blow our foreign commerce must be reduced to less than one-half what it now is. Our coastwide trade would pass into other hands. One-half of our shipping would lie idle at our wharves. We should lose our trade with the South, with all its immense profits. Our manufactories would be in utter ruins. Let the South adopt the free-trade system, or that of a tariff for revenue, and these results would likely follow. If protection be wholly withdrawn from our labor, it could not compete, with all prejudices against it, with the labor of Europe. We should be driven from the market, and millions of our people would be compelled to go out of employment.”

This reality drove all the actions of Lincoln and other Northern leaders in the winter and spring of 1861.

It was imperative that the North had to prevent the establishment of a powerful, free-trade confederacy on its southern border, a confederacy that with economic and military alliances with England and the rest of Europe would devastate its economy. The South, in such a situation, with 100% control of King Cotton, would be in the driver’s seat, so to speak.

That’s why President-elect Abraham Lincoln started the war as quickly as he could, precipitating the firing on Ft. Sumter – a little detail hidden in the massive 128 volumes of the Official Records of the War of Rebellion and other references. According to Valerie Protopapas, an historian and editor of The Southern Cavalry Review, the journal of The Stuart-Mosby Historical Society, “No matter what the original subject, when those arguing the rightness of the Union to wage war against the Confederacy, the matter usually ends with this one particular charge to which most who defend the South seem unable to respond…” – that the South fired the first shot. But, Ms. Protopapas affirms, “the charge is false.” This clandestine plan was put in motion on Christmas Eve 1860–before Lincoln became president, when the commandant of federal forces at Fort Moultrie abandoned that fort by boat under the cover of darkness and, with guns and bayonets, forcibly occupied Fort Sumter, situated more strategically and securely on an island in Charleston harbor.

Under agreement with the U.S. government, ownership of Sumter had reverted to South Carolina and was no longer a federal installation. Once inaugurated, Lincoln took full advantage of the situation by sending warships to resupply this Union garrison–against the terms of the previously agreed upon conditions of ownership, the advice of his senior advisors, and the warnings of the Confederate government.

Before the smoke had cleared, he announced his blockade around Southern ports to chill the South’s relationship with Europe which, if formally established, would be game-over for Lincoln.

The second reason to “follow the money” related to tariffs (taxes) imposed on the South. Whereas the North was self-sufficient in terms of manufacturing the goods it needed, the South was agriculturally based and had to obtain its goods from outside of itself. The North could not compete with European products without high tariffs to protect its industrial growth, whereas the agricultural South needed free trade. During these years, the U.S. government was mostly funded by Southern agriculture and especially the cotton industry which depended on slave labor. If slavery were abolished, federal funding would be eliminated with it.

The population of the North began growing rapidly as the 1800s began and so did their desire for a stronger federal government that would enable them to control business and taxation and put their own economic interests first. The most astute observer of American democracy in the 19th century, French diplomat, political scientist, political philosopher and historian, Alexis de Tocqueville, in his famous work, Democracy in America, warned that if one state (or section) became powerful enough to control the government, it would rule in its own interest and make the rest of the country “tributary to its wealth and power.”

By 1860 this issue had reached the breaking point with imposition of the Morrill Tariff. The South was burdened with over 80% of the taxes going into the federal treasury, but approximately 80% of this money was being spent in the North on public works projects, what we hear most often today as infrastructure. For the South, this was a scenario that made 1861 the year 1776 all over.

Again, Lincoln was in a tight spot. He knew the South commanded the most sought-after commodity on the planet and if the South made trade and military alliances with Great Britain and other European countries, then because of cotton, the South would ascend to dominance, trading freely with the world. In the days leading up to the opening of hostilities, Lincoln did entertain several “peace” delegations from the South, but in all these meetings the issue he addressed was the loss of revenue from tariffs. Slavery was not an issue.

Realizing the North was facing imminent economic collapse, Lincoln therefore had to act quickly to force the South to remain in the Union. Thus, after Ft. Sumter, he established a naval blockade to keep the European powers at bay, called up 75,000 volunteers (the maximum number allowed by law) to bolster the Union Army which then crossed the Potomac and invaded the South. Lincoln knew the North had multiple advantages over the South, including four times the population, almost all manufacturing capability, an army, a navy and armaments for both, and a functioning government that could act quickly–all of which combined could bring the South to its knees.

The Cause of the South

So if one follows the money, then it is clear that economic factors, the value of cotton to the North and the burden of tariffs on the South, were the primary reasons for that war. The sentiment that the Confederate flag is offensive is generally based on the idea that the Confederacy was fighting to preserve slavery. The truth is that the men who fought under the Confederate battle flag were fighting to repel an invasion of their homeland–to protect their homes and their “kith” and kin. Secession had commenced because of the economic issues addressed above and, in turn, Lincoln ordered the invasion of the South. The result was that four more states seceded and total war then ensued.

The perception that the South was fighting to preserve slavery derives from two factors: one is that the South had slaves and the second is that the North, in order to divert attention from its aggressive behavior towards the South, propagated the message that it went to war to end slavery—which many people believe.

There is no denying the South had slaves. However, so did the North. As well, the North had what we now know as Jim Crow laws; there were free black people there, but they were not treated equally, and some Northern states like Illinois had banned them altogether. The Underground Railroad did not always stop in the North, rather many fleeing slaves chose to go on to Canada due to the discrimination they faced in the North.

On top of this, the North allowed “flesh merchants” to carry on an extremely lucrative slave trade from colonial times through most of the 19th century. These were New Englanders who garnered great wealth in the slave trade, a livelihood which via the Middle Passage yielded a death rate of over 30% of those stowed away under horrible conditions below the decks of sailing ships specifically crafted to pack in as many as possible. However, there was never a slave ship that sailed under a Confederate flag, never. The practice was forbidden by the Constitution of the Confederacy. While the importation of slaves to the U.S. was banned in the early 1800s, this ongoing ugly business still made many Northerners very wealthy supplying slaves to the Caribbean and South America. Harriet Beecher Stowe stated: “The Northern slaveholder traded in men and women whom he never saw, and of whose separations, tears, and miseries he determined never to hear.”

As to the Northern message it went to war to end slavery, there are absolutely no documents of that time that suggest this war was about slavery. To the contrary, honest research reveals a series of documents that affirm it was only about preservation of the Union. One need only consider the Republican Party Platform of 1860, Lincoln’s first Inaugural Address (March 1861), the Corwin Amendment (March 1861), the Crittenden-Johnson Resolution – also known as the War Aims Resolution (August 1861), Lincoln’s letter to newspaperman Horace Greeley (August 1862), and the Emancipation Proclamation (January 1863) which, by the way, only freed slaves in areas held by the Union army, ignoring all others including those in the North. It was merely a political maneuver to discourage European involvement in support of the South, an action that was transparent to most everyone at the time.

Furthermore, when Lincoln called for 75,000 troops to invade the South and squash the rebellion, the Union included nine slave states and 1.64 million slaves while the new Confederacy included seven slave states and 2.3 million slaves. Clearly this was not a war to end slavery, but a war to force states that had seceded back into the “voluntary” union.

One other point relates to the American Revolution: Most Americans would agree that the colonists of 1776 were fighting for their freedom from the tyranny of the British, yet every colony practiced slavery. Why then is it an issue that Southerners in 1861 were fighting for their freedom from the tyranny of the North? It is ridiculous to think that the common Confederate soldier, standing on his own soil and fighting to repel the Northern invasion, was thinking about someone else’s slaves rather than his own home and loved ones. Jefferson Davis was right on when he stated the war was about the right of people to decide their own government. This was the principle the South was fighting for and the principle which the North was fighting against. Lincoln, on the other hand, while recognizing the right of each state to join a voluntary union of states, clearly believed no people of any state had the right to voluntarily leave that union.

Racism in America in the 19th Century

Now, for those who are offended by the Confederate flag or who consider the above facts false, consider what Abraham Lincoln, the Great Emancipator, said as a presidential candidate in debates with Judge Stephen Douglas on Aug. 21, 1858:

“Now, gentlemen… This is the whole of it; and anything that argues me into his idea of perfect social and political equality with the negro, is but a specious and fantastic arrangement of words, by which a man can prove a horse-chestnut to be a chestnut horse… I have no purpose to introduce political and social equality between the white and black races. There is a … difference between the two, which, in my judgment, will probably forever forbid their living together upon the fooling of perfect equality, and inasmuch as it becomes a necessity that there must be a difference, I, as well as Judge Douglas, am in favor of the race to which I belong having the superior position. I have never said anything to the contrary.”

In his debate with Douglas on September 18, 1858, he stated:

“I will say then that I am not, nor ever have been, in favor of bringing about in any way the social and political equality of the white and black races, [applause]-that I am not nor ever have been in favor of making voters or jurors of negroes, nor of qualifying them to hold office, nor to intermarry with white people; and I will say in addition to this that there is a physical difference between the white and black races which I believe will forever forbid the two races living together on terms of social and political equality. And inasmuch as they cannot so live, while they do remain together there must be the position of superior and inferior, and I as much as any other man am in favor of having the superior position assigned to the white race…”

If you want to know what a White Supremacist looks like, then consider Mr. Lincoln’s remarks. Additionally, U.S. Grant and other famous Northerners owned slaves. In the mid-1800s, slavery was being practiced in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia, as well as in the states of the South. Several Northern states continued to have slaves until the end of the war in 1865, even after the Emancipation Proclamation – which technically only applied to the occupied areas of the Confederacy.

The fact of the matter is that the country, North as well as South, was racist. However, the previously mentioned Frenchman, Alexis de Tocqueville, who traveled throughout the U.S. during the antebellum period, concluded that relations between Blacks and whites were notably better in the South than in the North: “The prejudice of the race appears to be stronger in the States that have abolished slaves than in the States where slavery still exists. White carpenters, white bricklayers and white painters will not work side by side with the blacks in the North but do it in almost every Southern State…” His opinion is supported by “The Slave Narratives” compiled by the U.S. government during the Great Depression, in which the last surviving slaves from the South testified overwhelmingly of the favorable relationship between slaves and masters. This is not to deny the existence of brutal masters and the horrors of slavery, but such treatment was testified to by only a minority of those interviewed in these narratives.

The Confederate Soldier and the origin of the Confederate Flag

Finally, consider the Confederates who fought under the Confederate flag. (Note that this writer is a descendant of two Confederate soldiers, one from nearby Fauquier County and the other from Tennessee. Neither one owned slaves. And neither one survived the war, one dying from Typhoid Fever in the wake of the Battle of First Manassas and the second killed during the Siege of Vicksburg.)

Like my ancestors, very few people of the Antebellum South were slaveholders. The 1860 U.S. Census makes this clear: There were 5.3 million whites in the Southern States at that time. Of these: Approximately 300,000 or 6% were slaveholders and of those, 150,000 or 3% were aristocratic planters.

The remaining 150,000 owned five of fewer slaves and generally worked side-by-side with them.

The fact is that slave ownership in the South was limited to a small minority. The common Confederate soldier did not own slaves. If he did then it is most likely he was a yeoman farmer who worked side-by-side with them. Their lives were very much intertwined and integrated.

Note also that the 1860 Census counted more free black people in the South than in the North. There were even free blacks who owned slaves. The 1830 Census reported over 10,000 slaves were owned by free men of color

And yes, there were Black Confederates who fought side-by-side with white soldiers, unlike Black men in the Union armies who were segregated into separate fighting units. Lewis H. Steiner, M.D., an inspector with the U.S. Sanitary Commission, made observations about the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia as it passed through his hometown of Frederick, Maryland in September 1862:

“Dr. Steiner describes these men as to all intents soldiers. They were clothed and fed like Confederate soldiers. Most of the Negroes, he says, “had arms, rifles, muskets, sabers, bowie-knives, dirks, etc. They were supplied in many instances with knapsacks, canteens, etc., and they were manifestly an integral part of the Southern Confederacy Army. They were seen riding on horses and mules, driving wagons, riding on caissons, in ambulances, with the staff of generals and promiscuously mixed up with the Rebel horde.”

Note also that these Black Confederates marched and fought under that Confederate battle flag that these days is so much misunderstood and maligned.

Now regarding the Confederate battle flag – the Stainless Banner, it was never intended to be a symbol of white supremacy in the South or of the Confederacy. Never. It was created in the wake of the confusion over flags during the Battle of First Manassas. The “Southern Cross” was derived from the national flag of Scotland which is the cross of Saint Andrew, who was the first of Jesus’ disciples. Unlike Jesus Christ, who was crucified on a Latin cross, Andrew requested to be crucified on an X-shaped cross because he did not consider himself worthy to be crucified as Jesus had been. Andrew later became the patron saint of Scotland and, in turn, Scotland adopted what became the Saint Andrew’s cross as its flag. This design was selected by the Confederacy because in the 1800s, 75% of the people of the South were either Scotch or Scotch-Irish and it underscored the faith of the Southern people in the God of the Bible. The constitution of the Confederate States of America included an affirmation of such, as did the C.S.A. motto, “Deo Vindice,” which means God is our Vindicator.

Nevertheless, this flag over the years has been besmirched by white supremacists and other racist types. Combined with a lack of knowledge on the part of far too many Americans, it has come in this time of political correctness to be wrongly accepted as a symbol of hate and racism. The Confederate flag should be seen as a symbol of Southern heritage, not hate.

The Confederate soldier was not the evil twin, and the Union soldier was certainly not the model of purity. Had Lincoln made that War about slavery in 1861, then he likely would not have had an army with which to invade the South because the mindset throughout most of the North was not favorable toward slaves or Black people.

The South just wanted to be left alone. The Confederate soldier, as previously stated, was fighting to repel an invasion to protect his family, his home and his freedom – an invasion the North has since effectively characterized as a war against slavery.

Summary

In summary, the South was not fighting to preserve slavery. Preservation of the Union was the principal cause of the War Between the States – or the War of Northern Aggression. Racism was pervasive throughout both North and South during the antebellum period, and the North would have been hard-pressed to field an army if the cause for war had been to free the slaves. The shame of slavery should be shared by both North and South. Only a small minority of Confederate soldiers owned slaves, but most Southerners had felt the burden of the high taxes placed on them – just like the patriots of 1776. One can always trust that to follow the money will lead to the truth.

The truth about this war in general, and Confederate flag and the South in particular, has been misrepresented many times over, often by nut cases brandishing the Stars & Bars for causes repugnant to that of the Confederacy. Challenge yourselves to do the research and confirm there is another side of the story.

