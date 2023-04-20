A developer is asking that 2,600 acres in the north-east corner of Orange County be rezoned to allow up to 5,000 new homes, eight-story data centers, Amazon-style distribution warehouses, plus other industrial and commercial uses. A fiscal impact study, paid for by the developer, claims the County will receive $304,036,982 in net fiscal benefits over the next forty years from the Wilderness Crossing development. The precision of this analysis is laughable, but more importantly hides the numerous omissions of additional county spending that will be required. County taxpayers should expect higher taxes, rather than the developer’s claimed windfall.

I am a retired economist living in Orange County, who focused on tax policy while at the US Treasury Department, the accounting firm Ernst & Young, and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. While at Ernst & Young, I led a group of economists who conducted fiscal and economic impact analyses of the kind done for the proposed Wilderness Crossing rezoning. I understand the policy importance, as well as pitfalls, in these studies.

That is why, at the March 23 Planning Commission hearing, I called for an independent analysis of the proposed development’s fiscal effects, before the Board of Supervisors makes the final rezoning decision. I support sustainable and responsible economic growth in Orange County, and I believe that decisions on growth need to be based on transparent and reasonable assumptions about the fiscal, economic and community benefits and costs of proposed development. Despite several Planning Commissioners’ request, Orange County staff were unwilling to pursue an independent analysis.

The developer’s fiscal analysis overstates additional revenue and understates additional public spending costs. There are several shortcomings of the developer’s analysis that will result in additional costs that will be borne by taxpayers:

Although the developer proposes to provide $6 million in cash and 32 acres of land for a new high school, the actual cost of building and operating a new high school (approximately $75 to $100 million) will be borne by the taxpayers.

The developer says Wilderness Crossing will add 802 kindergarten and elementary school students and 419 middle-school students. Yet no land is set aside for the two new elementary or middle schools needed — at a minimum — to accommodate these children. County taxpayers will have to pay for the land, buildings, teachers, and staff.

The developer’s analysis assumes that the new families moving into Wilderness Crossing will average 35 students per 100 households, based on the current Orange County average. But new families are likely to be younger with school-age children than the current families. Spotsylvania County, for example, has 57 students per 100 households. Additional students will require even more school buildings and teachers.

The developer’s analysis uses average education costs, “which did not reflect debt service costs.” Homeowners don’t ignore their mortgage payments, when calculating their cost of ownership. Omitting repayment of principal plus interest for schools and other required new infrastructure from the fiscal analysis significantly understates the cost of the proposed development.

On the revenue side, two examples show how taxes are overstated. The analysis attributes real estate taxes to the development that are already being paid on the vacant land. It also overstates real estate taxes by using the full market value as the tax base although the Virginia Department of Taxation reports that Orange County, on average, only assesses 88% of the full market value. Without greater transparency, projected sales tax revenue is questionable.

The combination of understated costs and overstated tax revenue will result in Wilderness Crossing requiring higher County taxes. In effect, this will be a subsidy to new residents, businesses, and the developers, paid for by current Orange County taxpayers.

In addition to requiring higher taxes, this project endangers our quality of life by straining our water supply, increasing traffic congestion on Route 3, and bringing eight-story data centers, large heavy trucks from distribution centers, increased noise, and danger of toxic runoff. The Board of Supervisors should vote to deny the rezoning since the proposed Wilderness Crossing development is detrimental to all Orange County residents.