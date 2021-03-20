I circle the table five times to evaluate the coffees’ flavor, aftertaste, acidity, body, and overall quality. This can be challenging since I can’t score on a scale of how much I enjoy a certain characteristic. I would be dead wrong, uncalibrated. Some (fragile) people support the “you like what you like” mindset. Wilford does not. “If you don’t like a good coffee, too bad for you, man.” In his eyes, the cupper is an instrument of measurement rather than a critic; properly trained and calibrated, he should be no more subjective than a thermometer.

But who determines what sort of acidity wins an 8.50 and which an 8.25? Who defines what’s “good”? For me, it’s Wilford and the other professional cuppers, who jeer me whenever I give an off-the-mark score. I learned quickly. Who defines “good coffee” for Wilford? The Specialty Coffee Association of Panama provides him and the other national judges with calibration exercises, but to win at the Best of Panama competition—the annual dream of every Panamanian coffee producer—you have to present a coffee that hasn’t been calibrated for. It has to be unexpected, unique, and stunning. The best coffees expand the definition of quality and set new benchmarks. It is the producer’s job first to find such opportunities and then to grow, harvest, and process coffees that exploit them. It takes brilliance to succeed.