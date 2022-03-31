Confederate monument questions

One thing (perhaps the only thing) we all can agree on is that the Confederate monument beside the Orange County Courthouse means different things to each of us.

To some, it’s simply a tribute to the “Confederate dead” whose names are inscribed on the obelisk erected in 1900. It’s an essential part of the downtown fabric—a landmark at the intersection of Main Street and Madison Road nearly as identifiable as the courthouse itself. It’s art. It’s history. It’s a memorial to the sacrifice made by Orange County soldiers to protect their land. It’s a reminder to “cherish their memory” as the statue directs.

To others, it’s a towering reminder of overt oppression in a freer, more plural world than the one that constructed it. It’s an offensive relic celebrating slavery on permanent public display. It’s a symbol of white supremacy. With its “Imitate their example” directive, it’s hate-speech engraved in granite.

Some, it appears, never even notice it.

Accepting that each person views the monument individually and opinions on its future range everywhere from “keep it where it is” to relocate it” to “I ... just don’t know,” the question we must ask is not how we feel individually about the monument. It’s this: does a Confederate monument, erected at the turn of the 20th Century, project a perception of equal justice for all citizens at a 21st Century courthouse?

If we cannot sufficiently answer that question, perhaps we should consider this one: would we construct this same monument outside our courthouse or another public building today?

Irrespective of our individual beliefs and perceptions, how we answer these questions as a community should help us achieve some level of understanding about the monument and its future.