$1,029 for a pound of coffee? How? Why?

When my godparents John and Lynelle Lawrence, owners of Mudhouse Coffee in Charlottesville, first told me about the coffee that sold for $1,000 a pound, my first question was, “What makes it worth that much?” My second question was, “Y’all got any?” They didn’t. But the first question didn’t have such a straight-forward answer. Why did Elida Geisha Natural ASD Torre, a 100-pound lot of unroasted Panamanian coffee from world-renowned producer Wilford Lamastus, net $102,900 at the 2019 Best of Panama coffee auction? Dozens of articles from the likes of Forbes and the BBC point to the “delicate floral” and “deeply complex” flavors of Geisha, the variety known as the “King of Coffee,” or to more emphatic reviewers, “God in a Cup,” but personally, I couldn’t grasp how “delicate florality” and other jargonized qualities could draw such unbelievable prices.
My name is Rhew Deigl. I’m an 18-year-old Orange County native, semi-professional barista, and fully un-professional newspaper columnist. I’ve come to Elida Estate, a 160-acre specialty coffee farm on Volcán Barú, in the province Chiriqí, Panamá to live and study with Wilford Lamastus and to find out what exactly goes into the production of his prized coffee.
My interest in coffee was sparked four years ago when I visited a small producer in Estelí, Nicaragua, and since then I’ve graduated from casual home brewer to Mudhouse barista to whatever you can call my job now. I don’t have a good name for it yet; I interact with coffee at every stage of its production. Upon my arrival at the farm around 6:45 a.m., I help load the previous day’s harvest for transportation (up to 14,000 pounds of red coffee fruits, called cherries, each morning), score coffees in the daily “cupping” (either the science or the art of evaluative coffee tasting, depending on who you ask), help with farm tours, and work the coffee bar. Wilford has generously embraced me as an apprentice; specialty coffee is his passion, and he takes every opportunity to share it with me.
“Specialty coffee” refers to a crop of beans that lacks physical damage, “presents in the cup free of faults and taints, and has distinctive attributes,” according to the Specialty Coffee Association. However, it’s often used loosely to describe any “good” or, more truthfully, expensive coffee. Elida Estate produces true specialty coffee of the highest order, as assessed by the Specialty Coffee Association’s international judges.
The estate was founded in 1918 by Kentuckian expatriate Robert Lamastus and his wife, Elida, but only through the work of his son, Thatcher, and grandsons, Wilford and Luito, did it explode to the forefront of Geisha coffee production.
There are many varieties of Coffea arabica, each with its own flavors, but only two are produced at Elida: Catuai and Geisha, the most coveted among coffee fanatics. While each variety carries certain flavor characteristics, the final taste is significantly affected by the plant’s growing conditions.
Wilford takes extreme pride in the weather of the Volcán Barú region. Every morning as we drive up to the farm, he teaches me what to look for. “See these clouds to the north? It must have snowed in your home-town… in Ver-hee-nee-a,” he’ll say, looking over at me with the full-faced grin he always gets when talking about clouds. He largely attributes the quality of his coffee to the quirks in climate here.
This region is unique because it experiences the moderating effects of both the Caribbean Sea 30 miles due north and the Pacific Ocean 40 miles due south. The volcano and its surrounding ridgelines explode out of the southern costal flatlands like the Sierra Nevada out of Owens Valley, creating spastic weather patterns. Temperatures rapidly drop as the elevation rises from 1,000 to 8,200 feet above sea level at the highest point of Elida Estate. This chilly, cloudy climate benefits coffee quality by forcing the plants to fruit more slowly, resulting in a sweeter, more developed cup.
The estate is divided into nine lots based on elevation and variety, the most important being Torre and Aguacate, two Geisha lots that extend from 5,900 to 6,500 feet above sea level, the highest that coffee can be grown reliably. It was from Torre that the world-famous $1,029 per- pound lot came in the spring of 2019.
So what was it about that lot that allowed Wilford to shatter the record (his own, in fact) for most expensive coffee ever? While we can try to explain the origin of its flavor with its variety (Geisha), growing locale (Torre, 6,500 ft), and fermentation process (Anaerobic Slow Dry, basically sitting in a sealed barrel for a week), there is something missing from this explanation. $102,900 for 100 pounds of coffee. I often have to remind myself how ridiculous this figure is. Klatch Coffee in Los Angeles acquired 10 pounds and sold it for $75 a cup. That’s around 70 cents a bean. Why did people buy that? Is it in the science, the art, the culture? What about those things creates value? What creates quality? Over the next five months, that is what I’ll attempt to find out, and what I’ll attempt to relay through writing; though I fear the answer might overwhelm my ability to explain, or that it beggars explanation altogether. We’ll see.