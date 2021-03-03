$1,029 for a pound of coffee? How? Why?

This region is unique because it experiences the moderating effects of both the Caribbean Sea 30 miles due north and the Pacific Ocean 40 miles due south. The volcano and its surrounding ridgelines explode out of the southern costal flatlands like the Sierra Nevada out of Owens Valley, creating spastic weather patterns. Temperatures rapidly drop as the elevation rises from 1,000 to 8,200 feet above sea level at the highest point of Elida Estate. This chilly, cloudy climate benefits coffee quality by forcing the plants to fruit more slowly, resulting in a sweeter, more developed cup.

The estate is divided into nine lots based on elevation and variety, the most important being Torre and Aguacate, two Geisha lots that extend from 5,900 to 6,500 feet above sea level, the highest that coffee can be grown reliably. It was from Torre that the world-famous $1,029 per- pound lot came in the spring of 2019.

So what was it about that lot that allowed Wilford to shatter the record (his own, in fact) for most expensive coffee ever? While we can try to explain the origin of its flavor with its variety (Geisha), growing locale (Torre, 6,500 ft), and fermentation process (Anaerobic Slow Dry, basically sitting in a sealed barrel for a week), there is something missing from this explanation. $102,900 for 100 pounds of coffee. I often have to remind myself how ridiculous this figure is. Klatch Coffee in Los Angeles acquired 10 pounds and sold it for $75 a cup. That’s around 70 cents a bean. Why did people buy that? Is it in the science, the art, the culture? What about those things creates value? What creates quality? Over the next five months, that is what I’ll attempt to find out, and what I’ll attempt to relay through writing; though I fear the answer might overwhelm my ability to explain, or that it beggars explanation altogether. We’ll see.