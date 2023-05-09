It was a beautiful, enjoyable, and emotional evening as the Orange County Free Clinic hosted its first fundraising event since 2019 and focused on the critical need for mental health services in the community. Our signature fundraising event was held on April 15 at the Pavilion on Lakeland Farm. On behalf of the Orange County Free Clinic Board of Directors and Staff we would like to extend a heartfelt “thank you” to the community of supporters, on-going and new, for helping to make this year’s “ Hope Blooms” fundraising gala a wonderful success. Guests, sponsors, contributors, donors and so many others made the event a very special “come back” event to help those who experience mental health issues and need someone to hear!

“Hope Blooms” is how we describe the idea that no matter how difficult life is, there is always a hope of new beginnings. Community supporters came out for a beautiful evening at The Pavilion on Lakeland Farm with both a Silent and Live Auction, music by Laissez Foure, catering by Real Food (Paul Deigl), beautiful flower arrangements by Tom May and Janet Sedwick. Andrea Madison volunteered to keep the Live Auction moving along (and with much success)! Guests heard from the Clinic’s Executive Director, Dorren Brown and guest speaker, Gin Eborn, LCSW, Mental Health Counselor. It is so important that a thank you goes out to everyone who made this event a success!

The idea to start a free clinic in Orange County began in 2006 with a group of physicians and community leaders sensitive to the lack of health care for low income, uninsured residents. In 2007 the clinic opened its doors to residents in borrowed space at the Orange County Health Department, with lines around the corner and volunteer providers as a free medical service and created a safe and inclusive environment that continues today.

Now in 2023, the clinic operates from a facility in the Silk Mill Complex, serving annually about 800 residents over 4000 medical visits and a phenomenal 5000 plus visits for non-medical reasons (Clothes/Food Closet, Personal Care Items and appointments with our Community Health Worker to identify helpful non-medical resources).

We are distinguished by accessible medical services administered by a professional office staff and experienced Providers and healthcare workers. Patient education, mental health counseling, women's services, and a separate Medication Assistance Program for more costly medications, are central to program services. Relationships with various local and statewide partners remain strong and play critical roles in our cadre of services.

The number of registered patients has grown from 86 at the end of 2007 to an enrollment of over 5000 patients who can access our services when they need us.

The Orange County Free Clinic continues to operate through the generosity of the Orange County community, including private individuals, county and town governments, support from private foundations and State funds via the VA Association of Free and Charitable Clinics. Thank You Orange County for supporting community-based health care!