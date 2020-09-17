OC teachers speak of frustration, exhaustion at school board meeting

“Frankly, there are a lot of people that are incredibly frustrated. I’ve had at least four people tell me that they have letters of resignation ready to go, ready to hand in at a moment’s notice when they reach that breaking point. That’s not good,” Lyon said, adding that some teachers have said they’re afraid to express their opinions publicly for fear of retribution.

He also said teachers are upset that they didn’t get the raises they had anticipated this year, and though no one faults the board for the pandemic-related drop in state revenue that took away those raises, he said low pay is “a big sore spot” for many. Further, teachers have told him they are disturbed that the board meets at 4 p.m., when many of them are still at work and unable to attend the meetings.

OCHS drama teacher Robert Kristel spoke next. He began and ended his remarks by expressing his love for the school district where he is in his seventh year of teaching but said he and his colleagues are barely hanging on.