OC school year begins with teachers taking kids' temperatures, small classes, lots of computer time

The strangest school year ever got off to an excellent start Monday, according to Orange County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Cecil Snead.

“We had an incredibly successful first day by any standard. Transportation went well in addition to the face-to-face and virtual instruction. I can’t believe that all of this coordinated, personalized attention worked well, but we have to thank the departments for their countless hours delving into the details,” Snead said by email on Monday evening.

School began Monday morning with students in the “A” group attending pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. Those students were due to return Wednesday for another day of in-class instruction. On Tuesday and Thursday, the “B” group has its turn. On the days they’re not in their school buildings, students log on to their school-issued laptops along with classmates who have opted for Virtual OC, which offers online instruction only.

Meanwhile, at Orange County High School, students seeking in-person classes have been divided into groups alphabetically based on their last names. Each group will attend one day per week, Monday through Thursday, while doing their school work online on the other days. They, too, have the option of Virtual OC.

The Orange County Public Schools’ “Mitigation Health Plan for COVID-19” specifies that high school students with disabilities and those who are learning English for the first time are allowed to attend school in person two days per week.

On Fridays, teachers are required to be in the school buildings even though they will not be meeting with students in person. It is hardly a day of leisure, according to OCPS guidelines. Come Friday, teachers are expected to monitor the work of their students online, check in by phone or email with students during office hours, collaborate with department colleagues and participate in professional development.