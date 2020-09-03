Sorrentino, Olga Lynda

 Skip to main content
Olga Lynda Sorrentino, of Rapidan, Va., left us on August 25, 2020. She was born on December 15, 1945, in Havana, Cuba. In 1987, she moved to Rapidan. She is survived by her husband, Frank Sorrentino; sons, James and Robert Monteleone; stepson, Stephen Sorrentino; stepdaughter, Jamee Darnell; and "Lynda" as she was called also had five grandchildren. Lynda was a past member of the Dolly Madison Garden Club where she was a Master Gardener who loved to spend her days in her gardens. She enjoyed traveling and wintering in the Florida Keys. Lynda will be greatly missed. All services are private. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.

