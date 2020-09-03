Sorrentino, Olga Lynda

Olga Lynda Sorrentino, of Rapidan, Va., left us on August 25, 2020. She was born on December 15, 1945, in Havana, Cuba. In 1987, she moved to Rapidan. She is survived by her husband, Frank Sorrentino; sons, James and Robert Monteleone; stepson, Stephen Sorrentino; stepdaughter, Jamee Darnell; and "Lynda" as she was called also had five grandchildren. Lynda was a past member of the Dolly Madison Garden Club where she was a Master Gardener who loved to spend her days in her gardens. She enjoyed traveling and wintering in the Florida Keys. Lynda will be greatly missed. All services are private. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.