Lipps, Melissa Carter

Melissa Carter Lipps, age 80, of Lake of the Woods, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020, at Spring Arbor Memory Care of Fredericksburg, Va. Even though she battled Alzheimer's bravely for many years, her love of dance never wavered during her journey through the disease. Melissa was born on November 4, 1939, in Arlington, Va., to the late Charles and Jeanette Hutsler. She retired from Orange County Social Services in 2015 after 37 years of service. From choreographed ballroom dancing with the Rappa Rounders, boogying with the Battlefield Boogie Club or line dancing with the Silver Liners and Black Hats and Diamonds, dancing was her passion. She was also a Champion Roller Skater in both figures and dance, competing in the U.S. Amateur Championships. Conquering nerves at the National level inspired her degree in Sports Psychology from the University of Mary Washington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard Carter. She is survived by her caring husband, Ron Lipps and his daughters, Tracy Rose and Laura Buffum; sister, Barbara Gross; daughter, Carrie Carter; sons, Brian, Tom, Kevin, Steven, and Charlie Carter; 12 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many other beloved family members. The family would like to send a sincere thank you to the staff at the Spring Arbor Memory Care of Fredericksburg for their love and care. A celebration of life will be held with family and friends in a private ceremony. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at johnsoncares.com. Memorials in her honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Association alz.org.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.