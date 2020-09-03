Joseph Herndon, Shawn

Shawn Joseph Herndon, 49, of Dewberry Road, Orange, died on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at his residence. Born on January 14, 1971, in Albemarle County, he was the son of the late Davis Herndon Sr. He was also predeceased by two brothers, Roger Herndon and Davis (Guy) Herndon Jr. He is survived by his mother, Nancy Colvin Seale of Orange; a daughter, Willa Lancaster of Orange; two sons, Caleb Herndon of Orange, and Gabriel Herndon of Gordonsville; his stepfather, Aubrey Seale of Orange; and two brothers, Allen Herndon of Locust Grove, and Jerry Herndon of Orange. A memorial graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Graham Cemetery, Orange. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.