Herndon, John Wayne

John Wayne Herndon, 61, of Barboursville, died on Monday, September 14, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Born on March 6, 1959, in Gordonsville, he was the son of Betty Collier Herndon of Barboursville and the late John Wesley Herndon Jr. He owned and operated Herndon's Exxon in Barboursville from 1978 to 2004. He loved working as a mechanic and he was a car enthusiast. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Carolyn Hughes Herndon; two sons, John Herndon and wife, Dawn, and Josh Herndon and wife, Emily; two sisters, Brenda Lloyd and Bonnie H. Morris (David Shifflett); four grandchildren, Makayla, Linzey, Ryleigh and Jared Herndon; a nephew, Brian Lloyd, and a host of other relatives and friends. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Maplewood Cemetery in Gordonsville. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville.