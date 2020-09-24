Hall-Knight, Beverly Sue

On Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Hanover, Pa., heaven gained a beautiful angel, Beverly Sue Hall-Knight. At the age of 61, Beverly lost her battle with COPD with her family by her side. She was born on December 24, 1958, in Savannah, Georgia, to the late Ralph and Winne Hall. Beverly leaves behind her husband, Virgil Knight; three children, Drew Cox, Bruce Hall, and Melissa Corbi; three siblings: Ginger Parker, Lydia Scornavacchi and Ralph Hall; and 13 beautiful grandchildren. Visitation was held on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the Moser Funeral Home. Interment followed at the Little Georgetown Cemetery in Broad Run, Va. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
