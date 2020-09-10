Greenwald, Mary Patricia "Pat"

Mary Patricia "Pat" Greenwald was born on April 19, 1945, in Charlottesville, Va., the daughter of Mary and Robert Thompson of Orange, Va. Pat attended school in Orange and then earned a BS in Mathematics from Mary Washington College and subsequently a MS in Computer Science from The University of Maryland. She joined The National Security Agency in 1966 retiring in 2006. During her time at the Agency she traveled to many parts of the world on behalf of the Agency's mission. She progressed through many different technical and managerial positions among which were Chief of the Theater Software Support Facility based in Hawaii and Chief of the Software Support Facility at NSA HQ Europe located in Stuttgart Germany. During her employment, she received many accolades and awards for her achievements in support of the Agency's mission. Following her retirement, she was employed by Booze, Allen, Hamilton Corp. for a classified project at the NSA involving a sister Intelligence agency. She finally retired in 2009 when she and Paul moved to The Villages Pat and Paul married in 1987 and she gained three wonderful stepdaughters, Paige Weber of Ponte Vedra, Fla., Penny Rollison of Crofton, Md., and Patty Humler of Chesapeake Beach, Md.; and in time eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Pat enjoyed golf, playing the piano, Mahjong, bridge and Zintangle .among other activities. She and Paul lived and traveled in Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Australia for pleasure and for work. Pat had an abiding interest in many charitable endeavors especially those that involved helping children here and around the world. She was kind and solicitous of others and a loving wife to husband Paul. She has left a void that cannot be filled. A funeral was held Tueday, September 8, 2020, 12 p.m. at Community United Methodist Church, Fruitland, Park, Fla. Live stream is available at https://cumcfp.online.church/. Interment will be held at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla. Arrangements entrusted with HIERS-BAXLEY Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162 * 352-775-7427. Sentiments may be left online at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.