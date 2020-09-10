 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greenwald, Mary Patricia "Pat"
0 comments

Greenwald, Mary Patricia "Pat"

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Mary Patricia "Pat" Greenwald was born on April 19, 1945, in Charlottesville, Va., the daughter of Mary and Robert Thompson of Orange, Va. Pat attended school in Orange and then earned a BS in Mathematics from Mary Washington College and subsequently a MS in Computer Science from The University of Maryland. She joined The National Security Agency in 1966 retiring in 2006. During her time at the Agency she traveled to many parts of the world on behalf of the Agency's mission. She progressed through many different technical and managerial positions among which were Chief of the Theater Software Support Facility based in Hawaii and Chief of the Software Support Facility at NSA HQ Europe located in Stuttgart Germany. During her employment, she received many accolades and awards for her achievements in support of the Agency's mission. Following her retirement, she was employed by Booze, Allen, Hamilton Corp. for a classified project at the NSA involving a sister Intelligence agency. She finally retired in 2009 when she and Paul moved to The Villages Pat and Paul married in 1987 and she gained three wonderful stepdaughters, Paige Weber of Ponte Vedra, Fla., Penny Rollison of Crofton, Md., and Patty Humler of Chesapeake Beach, Md.; and in time eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Pat enjoyed golf, playing the piano, Mahjong, bridge and Zintangle .among other activities. She and Paul lived and traveled in Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Australia for pleasure and for work. Pat had an abiding interest in many charitable endeavors especially those that involved helping children here and around the world. She was kind and solicitous of others and a loving wife to husband Paul. She has left a void that cannot be filled. A funeral was held Tueday, September 8, 2020, 12 p.m. at Community United Methodist Church, Fruitland, Park, Fla. Live stream is available at https://cumcfp.online.church/. Interment will be held at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla. Arrangements entrusted with HIERS-BAXLEY Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162 * 352-775-7427. Sentiments may be left online at www.hiers-baxley.com.

Greenwald, Mary Patricia "Pat"

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert