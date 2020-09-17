Collier, William "Bill" Hurle

William H. Collier, 99, of Charlottesville, formerly of Orange, died on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in Charlottesville, Virginia. William Collier was born on July 2, 1921, at Camp Lewis, Washington. His parents were William Albert and Gladys Hurle Collier. He moved frequently living at Fort Benning, Georgia, Tientsin, China, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, Fort Ontario, Oswego, New York, Washington, D.C., and Boston, Massachusetts. During the summers of his high school years, he participated in Cavalry training with the Civilian Military Training Corps at Fort Ethan Allen, Vermont as a member of the United States Army enlisted reserve. In the fall of 1941, he began studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In March 1942, he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant of Cavalry. After attending the last horse mounted Cavalry Officer Basic Course at Fort Riley, Kansas he joined the 106th Cavalry Regiment and served with them through January 1945. He was wounded in action two times during this period, for which he awarded two Purple Heart medals. He was then reassigned to the 26th Infantry Division as a Liaison Officer. At the War's end, he served with the 4th US Cavalry Regiment on Constabulary Duty in Austria. Returning to the United States he served as a Ground Liaison Officer at Shaw Air Force Base. He then served as Troop Commander with the 3rd US Cavalry Regiment at Fort Meade, Maryland. There he met and married Janet Harmon on September 10, 1949. Together they moved to Fort Knox, Kentucky and Fort Hood, Texas before being assigned to Combat Command A, 2nd Armored Division, Coleman Barracks, Mannheim, Germany. Returning to the United States, he was assigned as an Armored Advisor to the Connecticut Army National Guard. Bill was then assigned to Fort Holabird, Baltimore, Maryland. His next assignment was as the Commanding Officer 1st Squadron 10th U.S. Cavalry in Korea. At the completion of this assignment, he returned to Fort Holabird and the Intelligence School. Following this assignment, he was assigned to US Army Pacific at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. From there he then served in Vietnam as Deputy G-2, U.S. Army Vietnam. Returning to the United States he was assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency as the South American Desk Officer. He retired from the Army in August 1971 with 32 years' service. Bill and Janet then moved to Greenwood Farm, Orange, Virginia, where he raised Black Angus beef cattle. He was Orange County Conservationist of the year twice for his Greenwood improvements. His thorough and meticulous Greenwood research earned certification in the National Registry of Historic Homes and in 1992 Greenwood was placed on the Registry of Historic Places. He worked for a short period for CR Butler Building Supplies and Concrete before becoming the Business Director at Woodberry Forest School. While at Woodberry he was instrumental in the modernization and streamlining of business operations saving time and money. He retired from Woodberry School in 1983. In his spare time, he was active in the Orange Rotary serving in several leadership positions including chapter president; an active Eagle Scout serving as a merit badge counselor; a Red Cross Disaster Consultant; and a Deacon at St. Thomas Episcopal Church. In 2004 he and Janet moved to Westminster Canterbury Blue Ridge. There he became active in many community volunteer committees. Bill Collier and his wife, Janet, were married for 58 years. She passed away in 2007. Bill is survived by his daughter, Gail Sharon Burr and her husband, Allen, Oak Island, N.C.; his two grandchildren, Justin Burr, Winston-Salem, N.C. and Stacy Lynn (Dennis Xhepa) Centreville, Va. He is also survived by a sister, Patricia Collier Phillips of Mariposa, Calif.; a half-brother, William Charles Collier and wife, Pamela, of Centreville, Va.; and a half sister, Sarah Collier (Stephen Sieple) of Chicago, Ill. He was predeceased by his twin sister, Mary Collier Eubanks and a brother, Frederick Collier. A private service will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Orange, Virginia, at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020, in the memorial garden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Orange, VA 22960.