Bradley, John William "Bill"
John William "Bill" Bradley, 81, of Orange Road, Orange, died on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Born on June 28, 1939, in North Carolina, he was the son of the late Gordon Rance Bradley and Ethel Desimar Turner Bradley. Bill was a member of the Orange Baptist Church and the Masonic Lodge. Bill is survived by his wife, Dotty Mae Bradley of Orange; a daughter, Lita Marie Justice and husband, John, of Orange; a son, William Frank Herrman and wife, Denice, of Orange; five grandchildren, Zach, Jake, Luke, Nate, and Annie Grace Herrman; and three sisters, Kathy Lutz and husband, Harry, of Winchester, Martha Henry of Herndon, and Sue Whealton of St Petersburg, Fla. A graveside funeral service was held on Monday, August 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the National Memorial Park, Falls Church, Va. The Rev. Alan Miller officiated. A drive in memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at 3 p.m. at 730 James Madison Hwy. Orange Baptist Church Park. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.

