O.C. Planning Commission moves fireworks, RV park SUP public hearings online

Monday afternoon, the Orange County Planning Commission changed course and decided its Thursday public hearing on a controversial special use permit would be conducted remotely. Originally, it had been scheduled as the commission’s first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 public health crisis shifted most public meetings online.

The commission is scheduled to consider a special use permit submitted by the Mid-Atlantic Pyrotechnic Arts Guild (MAPAG) to discharge fireworks during a series of long weekends on a 127-acre property on Woolfolk Lane.

According to the county zoning ordinance, pyrotechnics testing and manufacturing on parcels 50 acres or larger are permitted with a special use permit.

Thursday’s hearing follows the applicants’ initial appearance (virtually) in May, which sparked approximately 150 submitted public comments—most in opposition. Those speaking in favor of the application included several adjoining or adjacent land owners and many of the club’s members.

Many comments cited excessive noise and the adverse impact fireworks testing and display, as well as unlimited club members and visitors, would have on a quiet, rural property in the south-central part of the county.

Thursday’s hearing, which had been scheduled at the Taylor Education Administration Complex, would have required each participant to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entry, with accompanying social distancing and facemask enforcement.

Written comments were due Monday, Aug. 3, at 5 p.m.