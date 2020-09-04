Nostalgic for pre-covid life: Readers reflect on what they miss the most

Performances by the Orange County Community Band.
Lazy days at the Gordonsville pool.
Checking out the 4-H farm animals at the Orange County Fair.
These are just a few of the things local residents miss from their pre-covid lives.
The pandemic has forced most of us to venture out less, see fewer friends and acquaintances and lower our expectations of what we can do with our free time. With all this downgrading has come a wave of nostalgia for the recent past.
Asked what they miss most, Review readers offered a wide array of responses.
“I miss volunteering at the animal shelter and seeing all of the people and furbabies there,” said Abbey K. Shiley of Lake of the Woods.
“Live music! Music is life,” said Nicole Pitman of Rhoadesville.
“Kids in school and the fair!” said Orange County resident Joel Kauffman, adding that his children love the animals and the rides at the Orange County Fair.
A typical school year ranks high on the list of things many people miss.
Amy Payette of Rapidan said it’s not just school but her children’s extracurricular activities that she longs for: “The school sports, school plays, dance activities. I want normal back for all the children—the little ones through college.”
The old routines have slipped away, and parents miss them: “I miss running our kid to practices and games,” said Heather Powell of Madison County, whose son is taking the all-virtual education option for this year. “He usually plays two sports in the fall, one in the winter and two in spring. I will never again complain about too much running, not enough time for homework or cooking, or how expensive sports can be. I miss seeing his smile after a score or his determination at a practice.”
“This mommy needs a break”
It’s not like moms and dads haven’t been running around; it’s just that much of their activity has involved keeping the kids occupied during long months without the activities families once could count on. With two children in elementary school, two at home and a stepdaughter in high school in Prince William County, Kristen Smith of Unionville is trying to keep up. Commenting before school started, she said she misses “splash pads in Orange and Culpeper for my kids … school … this mommy needs a break.”
Visiting family and friends has also taken a big hit.
Jessica Jackson of Orange misses taking her daughter, Shay, to visit Shay’s paternal great-grandmother, Beulah, who lives at Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison and is in her 90s.
“We haven’t been able to visit with her since March,” Jackson said, adding that the little girl and the elderly Beulah have “the most incredible bond,” even though Beulah suffers from dementia.
Shay, soon to be 6, understands the circumstances but longs for the day she can see her great-grandma again. Jackson said, “When we ride past the the nursing home, she will say, ‘I miss my Nanny Beulah and I want corona to be over so I can see her.’”
Rebecca A. Hofmann, who lives outside Gordonsville, misses her parents, who are in Hertford, N.C. “I have not seen them since covid hit,” she said. They have been using FaceTime to chat every couple of weeks, which has helped.
Hofmann has returned to The Point, her church in Charlottesville, for group meetings and women’s Bible study, held outside with everyone appropriately distanced, but she still misses “in-person” church and Orange County street festivals and similar events.
When she thinks of all the things about the “community” that she misses, Hofmann explained, she means “we are made to ‘live in community’ to help each other, not meant to ‘live distant.’”
Smiles, hugs—and Gordonsville’s Fried Chicken Festival
The pandemic has made some people aware of how much they enjoy friendly, casual interactions that have gone by the wayside during this time of social distancing.
Janie Mote Latham of Locust Grove said, “All big changes aside, I miss making friends with every dog I run across. Not going up to strangers to visit with their dogs has been the hardest habit to contain.”
Health and safety measures mean we’re all keeping a distance from each other and wearing masks to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus. But all that’s good about these measures points up much that we once took for granted.
Dr. Rose Noxon, who lives at Lake Orange Estates, said, “I miss so many things. But I miss seeing faces and smiles. So much of communication is now under a mask, and it needs to be that way. But I look forward to the days we can smile at each other again.”
Along the same lines, Gordonsville resident Melissa Martin said, “I miss seeing people smile and hugging people. I miss going to municipal band concerts in Charlottesville during the summer. I miss swimming at the community pool in Gordonsville. I miss the Fried Chicken Festival! I miss not being able to visit my 91-year-old grandma. I miss UVa football and basketball games, and getting to attend them in person once in a while.”
“I miss the spontaneity”
Kaci Coppedge Daniel, Orange County’s extension agent, said, “I miss the spontaneity: dropping by friends’ and family’s houses, shopping in multiple stores, going out to dinner, taking day trips, hosting a cookout, meeting with colleagues and volunteers in-person. Previously, these things happened without finding masks, planning where people can sit and be socially distanced. Everything takes so much more planning now and I miss spontaneity.”
Ashley Appling, the extension agent specializing in horticulture, misses “going on trips with my best friends and visiting my family for vacation. I had to cancel a planned weekend trip with my best friends and summer vacation with my family in Georgia. Spending time with friends and family is really important to me and I wish I could have that time back.”
But, Appling added, “On the positive side, I have taught about eight online Zoom classes this summer, including topics from edible landscaping to vegetable gardening with a total attendance of 2,595 attendees!”
Sometimes memories of a favorite restaurant, shuttered during the pandemic, pulls at the heart strings.
Both Laura Wright and Bill Dolbow said they miss going to My Avocado. Wright said she misses the “warm greetings and social times and the amazing food” and Dolbow, who lives in Beaverdam and boards his horses in Unionville, commended “the great food but even better owners” of the restaurant in Orange.
Some people miss the cultural and educational outlets that were once a reliable part of their days and weeks.
“I miss spending the day at the library enjoying the free Wi-Fi with my laptop because I don't have a decent Wi-Fi signal at home. I miss the occasional restaurant meal with friends. I miss going to seminars and workshops to learn new things and meet interesting people,” said Elizabeth Petofi of Barboursville.
Sara Gore, a member of the Orange County Community Band, misses rehearsals and concerts.
“We practiced every Sunday at Orange County High School and were preparing for our free community spring concert. Most likely, we will not be able to resume until 2021, and I can't wait,” she wrote.
Gore lives near Gordonsville and plays first-chair, alto saxophone for the community band. She’s been a member for nearly five years and currently serves on the board of directors. The band is “such a highlight for my and many other people’s lives,” she added.
Lyle Sanford of Orange feels the same way about other local musical activities.
“I miss all the wonderful things we had going at the Music Room on Main Street [in Orange]. In particular, the Rapidan Orchestra was just getting better and better, and Darlene Dawson’s string program for children was more successful than we’d even imagined it could be when she first came to us with the idea,” he said. “I miss all the enjoyment of singing with others before it was deemed a health menace.”
Making the best of it
Although there is plenty to miss and worry about, those who aren’t worried about their health or job security have found new sources of solace.
Chrissy Shrewsbury Greene of Barboursville put it this way: “I’ve learned a more simple life brings peace and much-needed rest. I don’t need to go to a restaurant to enjoy a good meal. I’ve actually spent more time with family. Conversations are more sincere with real substance. I’ve learned what I truly need, and what I can live without and what is truly important to me, and have strengthened my relationships with my adult children and had some much-needed relaxing time with my husband.”
L. M. “Buddy” Jett, an Orange County resident, tai chi instructor and Native craftsman member of the Patawomeck Tribe, said he misses his indigenous tribal events and the camaraderie he enjoys with his tai chi students.
But he’s launching an open-air class at Booster Park (through Orange County Parks and Rec) and notes that his daily tai chi regimen is “the rock that sustains me.” He continues to read and play Native American flutes for solace and relaxation.
There’s been a new addition, however, to his routine. “I have also recently delved into the ancient, indigenous Virginia, calming pastime of smoking a pipe, on my front porch in a rocking chair,” Jett said.
Having researched the practices of long-ago Virginia Indians, Jett has begun collecting pipes and experimenting with different mixtures of aromatic pipe tobaccos.
Drawing on his knowledge of ancient Indian traditions, Jett has found a way to integrate his spiritual beliefs into a relaxing hobby that does not carry the dangers of cigarette-smoking (which he quit 30 years ago).
He said, “Historically speaking, Native Peoples considered the alchemy of using fire to convert tobacco from a solid substance into ‘smoke’ rising toward heaven was symbolic of our prayers being delivered upward into the spirit world. Also, the act of blowing smoke (or casting a pinch of valuable tobacco) toward the ‘four directions’ was an act of showing gratitude for all the worldly creation of the Great Spirit.”
