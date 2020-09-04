Nostalgic for pre-covid life: Readers reflect on what they miss the most

Performances by the Orange County Community Band.

Lazy days at the Gordonsville pool.

Checking out the 4-H farm animals at the Orange County Fair.

These are just a few of the things local residents miss from their pre-covid lives.

The pandemic has forced most of us to venture out less, see fewer friends and acquaintances and lower our expectations of what we can do with our free time. With all this downgrading has come a wave of nostalgia for the recent past.

Asked what they miss most, Review readers offered a wide array of responses.

“I miss volunteering at the animal shelter and seeing all of the people and furbabies there,” said Abbey K. Shiley of Lake of the Woods.

“Live music! Music is life,” said Nicole Pitman of Rhoadesville.

“Kids in school and the fair!” said Orange County resident Joel Kauffman, adding that his children love the animals and the rides at the Orange County Fair.

A typical school year ranks high on the list of things many people miss.

Amy Payette of Rapidan said it’s not just school but her children’s extracurricular activities that she longs for: “The school sports, school plays, dance activities. I want normal back for all the children—the little ones through college.”

The old routines have slipped away, and parents miss them: “I miss running our kid to practices and games,” said Heather Powell of Madison County, whose son is taking the all-virtual education option for this year. “He usually plays two sports in the fall, one in the winter and two in spring. I will never again complain about too much running, not enough time for homework or cooking, or how expensive sports can be. I miss seeing his smile after a score or his determination at a practice.”