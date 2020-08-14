Ziggy Dog Fund helps Dezal finds forever home

It took a while, but Dezal the pit bull, finally has a place to call his own.
In late May 2020, Dezal was adopted by Paul and Paula Thomas. The shelter dog from the Orange County Animal Shelter was the first recipient of the Ziggy Dog Fund, a scholarship for shelter dogs to increase their adoptability set up by Meg and Casey Nice as a memorial to their beloved pit bull, Ziggy.
After the death of their pit bull Ziggy, the Nices began volunteering at the Orange County Animal Shelter. The couple soon learned that pit bulls and the other “bully” breeds were often the longest inhabitants of the shelter and many had medical or behavioral issues that were inhibiting their adoption.
After consulting with shelter director Gina Jenkins, the couple decided to establish the Ziggy Dog Fund to help these dogs become ready for adoption. The ultimate goal being the reduction of the number of pitbulls in shelters.
“We wanted to do something in memory of Ziggy,” said Meg Nice. “Our Ziggy could easily have been one of these dogs had we not been there for him. We were looking for a meaningful way to help these dogs and after brainstorming with Gina came up with the idea for the Ziggy Dog Fund.”
Shelter life is difficult; dogs end up there for a variety of reasons, many have gotten lost, others are surrendered because an owner is no longer able to care for them and many of the dogs have little training which makes them less desirable as companion animals and tough to place. Jenkins and the Nices came up with the idea for the Ziggy Dog Fund to provide long-term shelter dogs with the training or medical care to help get them a permanent home.
Dezal was the poster child for the program. In 2019, at 4 years old, Dezal had spent almost half his life at the Orange County Animal Shelter. Dezel’s first owner kept him chained to a tree. When he escaped and was picked up by animal control, the owners surrendered him to the shelter. As a young dog with boundless energy and no boundaries, Dezal was adopted out three times and each time returned to the shelter. Dezal wasn’t mean, but overly enthusiastic and would jump on people looking for attention. Dezal was young, strong and smart, traits that Jenkins and the Nices believed could be turned into assets with the right training.
In June 2019, Dezal was sent to Alexandra Everhart for training. Over the next few months Everhart taught the young dog a host of new skills from sit, to stay, and worked on off-leash training and social skills. Dezal fans saw regular updates on the pup’s progress on the Ziggy Dog Fund Facebook page. Dezal had many adventures in and around Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and eastern Orange County. In addition to training with Everhart, Dezal began working with Paula and Paul Thomas of Positive Touch Training in the spring of 2020.
Paula Thomas and her son Paul met Dezel and liked him immediately. They worked with Dezal on his social skills. Dezal ended up spending a weekend at the Thomas home and fit in well.
“We had been working with Dezal and one weekend he ended up staying with us,” said Paula Thomas. “My son, Paul, had been one of his trainers. Dezal ended up becoming best buddies with one of our other dogs and is very bonded to Paul so we decided to keep him. He’s not a dog for everyone but he fits in well here.”
Thomas said that Dezal has adapted to his new life and channels his energy by participating in barn hunt trials and playing with his new friend, Patches, as well as practicing his obedience training.
