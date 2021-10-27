Worthington will expand to Lee Industrial Park

By Jeff Poole

Editor

If it can be imagined, the small, but mightily talented team at Worthington Architectural Millwork probably can figure out how to build it.

And, to make it look amazing.

Last week, the small, family business tucked into a portion of the former Liberty Fabrics facility in Gordonsville announced it would expand to Orange County’s Lee Industrial Park and create more than two dozen jobs over the next three years.

The company, founded by Alycia and Jason Worthington in 2015, will invest $1.47 million in its new location on a five-acre lot between Lohmann Corporation and St. Gabriel Organics, across from the Orange County Parks and Rec disc golf course.

Worthington’s sister company, Seabury Moore, LLC., which specializes in high-end custom home building, will co-locate in the future 20,000 square-foot building that will be erected on the pad-ready site.

“This is really great news for Orange County,” Orange County Economic Development Director Rose Deal said last week. “Worthington Architectural Millwork has been a wonderful corporate citizen for Orange County, and we are so excited that they have chosen to continue operating here in the county.”