Worthington will expand to Lee Industrial Park

By Jeff Poole
Editor
If it can be imagined, the small, but mightily talented team at Worthington Architectural Millwork probably can figure out how to build it.
And, to make it look amazing.
Last week, the small, family business tucked into a portion of the former Liberty Fabrics facility in Gordonsville announced it would expand to Orange County’s Lee Industrial Park and create more than two dozen jobs over the next three years.
The company, founded by Alycia and Jason Worthington in 2015, will invest $1.47 million in its new location on a five-acre lot between Lohmann Corporation and St. Gabriel Organics, across from the Orange County Parks and Rec disc golf course.
Worthington’s sister company, Seabury Moore, LLC., which specializes in high-end custom home building, will co-locate in the future 20,000 square-foot building that will be erected on the pad-ready site.
“This is really great news for Orange County,” Orange County Economic Development Director Rose Deal said last week. “Worthington Architectural Millwork has been a wonderful corporate citizen for Orange County, and we are so excited that they have chosen to continue operating here in the county.”
“We are thrilled to be able to keep our growing business in Orange County and even more excited to be able to launch our new business (Seabury Moore) here as well,” said majority owner Alycia Worthington.
The company was created six years ago when the Worthingtons decided to use their retirement savings and open their own business.
“We both were working for other people and we nuked our 401k’s and just jumped in,” Alycia Worthington said of their high-end residential custom cabinetry, millwork, commercial interiors, and museum exhibit fabrication business. “It’s been a lot of work, but a huge success.”
She said the company’s five-year mark was “golden, and when things really started to click.”
The announcement last week illustrates Worthington’s progress and the addition of Seabury Moore to its operations.
“We need more room than we have here and we need our own place,” Alycia Worthington said during a shop tour last week. “This is an investment for everybody.”
“Everybody” in the Worthington and Seabury Moore operation qualifies as family—from coworkers and employees down to the Worthingtons’ dog, Pender, who greets visitors and commands the small office in Liberty Park behind the Gordonsville Plaza shopping center.
Worthington Architectural Millwork utilizes and relies on precision software to minimize waste and streamline the project processes in order to maintain a high level of quality and remain competitive.
By linking the office to the shop floor and its commitment to computer numeric code technology the company has a greater amount of quality control throughout the entire project.
Their work can be found in the pages of Southern Living, Architectural Digest and other home décor and style publications.
The process begins with architectural drawings, which Alycia Worthington then works with from a design standpoint to generate a “cut-list.” That cut-list is used to determine the components that will be needed to construct the design and entered into the high-tech shop tools that will precisely fashion the necessary parts.
Once the parts are cut and routed, Worthington’s team assembles and finishes the product.
“People see us as problem solvers,” Jason Worthington said. “Anything you want to build, we can figure it out.”
Worthington and Seabury Moore illustrate “lean” construction, Jason Worthington said. “It’s about being efficient and effective, streamlining the process. That’s something Seabury does on an even bigger scale.”
“There may be 100 ways to put something together, but we want to find the cleanest, safest and most effective way possible,” Seabury Moore’s James Tanner said.
Maureen Geraghty Tanner and James Tanner head up Seabury Moore (named after family members), Worthington’s high-end home-building sister company.
“James knows how to build things the right way and what we’re hoping is Seabury Moore will show that our honesty, communication and attention to detail make a huge difference in the industry,” Alycia Worthington said.
“We’re about building homes and building relationships,” James Tanner said.
In addition to relationships with customers, the companies hope to cultivate partnerships in the community through educational and mentoring programs.
“We’re passionate about training people in our field,” Alycia Worthington said. “A lot of people in this field are aging out and we’re partnering with Germanna Community College and Orange County High School to bring in apprentices.”
“Across the board—from drawing conceptions, to manufacturing, to installation, this is a good opportunity to learn everything in the field,” James Tanner said.
“With everything in-house, you can pick a trade within our trade,” Jason Worthington added.
To that end, Alycia Worthington said she and Maureen Geraghty Tanner hope to get more women and minorities interested in the field.
Worthington Architectural Millwork is a SWaM-certified Small Woman-Owned Business in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Deal said the Orange County Economic Development Authority incentivized Worthington Architectural Millwork to keep its operations in the County by offering a discounted land sale in exchange for their $1.473 million investment.
Alycia Worthington said the county really wanted the Gordonsville-based business to stay in the county and that an affordable, pad-ready site was a key incentive.
“Finding good land, with fiber, water, sewer and the electric we need isn’t easy,” she said. “This site is completely ready and was a good business decision. Our priority was to stay in Orange County.”
For more information about Worthington Architectural Millwork, visit www.wamillwork.com. For more information about the Thomas E. Lee Industrial Park and Orange County Economic Development, visit www.thinkorangeva.com.