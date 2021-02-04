Winter weather

Approximately five inches of snow fell across much of Orange County Sunday in the first substantial snowfall this winter.

The snowfall began early Sunday morning before tapering off to an intermittent mix of light snow, sleet and freezing rain later in the day.

Northern Piedmont Center Manager Greg Lillard, who records local weather data, reported 4.5 inches of snow when he arrived at the Route 15 research station Monday.

Orange County Schools originally had been scheduled to return to in-person learning Monday after nearly a month of exclusively virtual instruction, but all classes were canceled Monday because of the weather.

Monday morning, local Virginia Department of Transportation officials reported major highways across the Culpeper District (which includes Orange County) were “mostly clear, but secondary roads still have patches of snow and ice. Light snow and mixed precipitation that fell overnight, coupled with below-freezing temperatures, has created slick driving conditions in some areas.”

VDOT crews worked overnight, moving from the primary highways onto secondary roads and neighborhood streets. Crews had pretreated primary roads Friday with a brine mixture of salt and water in advance of the weekend weather.