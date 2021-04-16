Wilderness Crossing: 2,602-acre mixed use development proposed in eastern Orange County

Meanwhile, a fair amount of the meeting was devoted to discussing the Route 20 and Route 3 interchange and possible realignment.

“We have certain cards that can be played with the National Park Service because we have some of the core battlefield land they would like to have,” King said.

He hinted that those land holdings could be used as leverage to push the state to realign the intersection of the two roads. To do so would require the park service and VDOT to agree.

“NPS leadership does change,” Crozier said. “It may actually be changing in a more favorable manner for something like that to occur. We’ll see.”

A number of voluntary rezoning proffers have been included in the application such as a fire station, public parks, hiking and bike trails, a site for a new school and a library. A potential amphitheater at the junction of Routes 20 and 3 was floated. The proposed mixed-use development would include a centralized town center that incorporates retail, office and entertainment space and would be within walking distance of residential zones. Walkability and connectivity are both fundamental to the Wilderness Crossing concept, a point King and Dotson repeatedly emphasized.