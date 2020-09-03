Wild, wet weather: August is third-wettest on record

Monday’s steady rain provided a fitting conclusion to a soggy August.

According to Northern Piedmont Center Manager Greg Lillard, August 2020 was the third-wettest in the 79-year history of the agricultural station on Route 15.

Lillard reported 9.41 inches of rainfall for the month (as of Monday morning), ranking it behind 2018 (9.46”) and the thoroughly saturated 1955 (13.32”).

Aside from putting a damper on outdoor activities, the rainy days haven’t been all that bad and, for many, were a welcome relief after a dry July.

Only a late inch of rain in the waning days of July pushed the total over three inches, well below the 4.31” annual average. June rainfall (3.02”) also fell behind the annual average (3.98”), but year-to-date numbers remained in line through mid-summer because of a wetter-than-normal April that dropped more than seven inches of precipitation across the area.

For the year, Lillard reported 33.52 inches of rainfall—more than five inches above the 28.48” annual average.

“The entire summer has just been a tilt-o-whirl,” said Orange County Extension Agent and Unit Coordinator Kaci Daniel. “We had the cold snap in May, then a drought, and then rain nearly daily.”

She said last week was a perfect example.

“I checked the weather Saturday and said, ‘Boy, the hay is going to be laid down this week, and then we’ve had several big storms when there was no rain predicted. Unfortunately, there was a lot of hay that went down, so it has gotten rained on, laid there too long and then folks have had to scramble and try to wrap it instead of just baling.”