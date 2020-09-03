Wild, wet weather: August is third-wettest on record

Monday’s steady rain provided a fitting conclusion to a soggy August.
According to Northern Piedmont Center Manager Greg Lillard, August 2020 was the third-wettest in the 79-year history of the agricultural station on Route 15.
Lillard reported 9.41 inches of rainfall for the month (as of Monday morning), ranking it behind 2018 (9.46”) and the thoroughly saturated 1955 (13.32”).
Aside from putting a damper on outdoor activities, the rainy days haven’t been all that bad and, for many, were a welcome relief after a dry July.
Only a late inch of rain in the waning days of July pushed the total over three inches, well below the 4.31” annual average. June rainfall (3.02”) also fell behind the annual average (3.98”), but year-to-date numbers remained in line through mid-summer because of a wetter-than-normal April that dropped more than seven inches of precipitation across the area.
For the year, Lillard reported 33.52 inches of rainfall—more than five inches above the 28.48” annual average.
“The entire summer has just been a tilt-o-whirl,” said Orange County Extension Agent and Unit Coordinator Kaci Daniel. “We had the cold snap in May, then a drought, and then rain nearly daily.”
She said last week was a perfect example.
“I checked the weather Saturday and said, ‘Boy, the hay is going to be laid down this week, and then we’ve had several big storms when there was no rain predicted. Unfortunately, there was a lot of hay that went down, so it has gotten rained on, laid there too long and then folks have had to scramble and try to wrap it instead of just baling.”
Orange County Farm Bureau President Andy Hutchison summed it up succinctly, “You never get what you want when you want it or when you need it,” he said regarding the weather.
He said the rainy August has been good for the local soybean crop and it helped later-planted corn. The regular rains came too late to benefit the early corn crop, he noted.
Orange dairy and cattle farmer Monk Sanford shared a similar sentiment.
“The corn we planted later, the rains came in time for that,” he said. “They’re going to have a good ear. But those 25 hot days with the temperature above 90 when we didn’t have any rain, that really affected and hurt my early corn.”
It also hurt those who grow corn on a much smaller scale—in their gardens.
The sudden switch from high heat and drought to regular rainfall affected home vegetable gardens, particularly sweet corn and tomatoes, Daniel said. “Normally there are folks trying to give away sweet corn to anybody and everybody, but that hasn’t been an issue this year. Instead, it’s zucchini they all want to leave on neighbors’ porches and run,” she joked.
As Daniel noted, the frequent rains made it difficult to harvest hay—which is critical to help farmers feed livestock through the winter.
Lillard said it takes two to three good, clear, sunny days to dry hay—and those have been in short supply. Looking back on the previous month, he recorded some moisture on two-thirds of the days in August with the longest dry stretch five days in the second week of the month.
“You’ve got to hit that weather window,” Hutchison added, but suggested that the recent weather “has been more hit than miss for people lately. I’d rather have what we’ve gotten than what we got in July, which was nothing.”
Sanford said the rain has kept pastures lush, which bodes well into the fall and winter.
“The grass has been growing, which is good for beef cattle because you don’t want to dip into your hay supply too early,” he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!