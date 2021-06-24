What is the Greater Wilderness Area Plan?

Subarea 3, known as “Germanna,” is by far the smallest in area of the eight subareas at only 371 acres of space or 0.58 square miles. However, it encompasses some key institutions and cultural resources in the entire GWAP. The Germanna Foundation visitor center, memorial garden and walking trails are situated in the northwest corner of the subarea on the bank of the Rapidan River. Right next door is Germanna Community College’s (GCC) Locust Grove campus. Subarea 3 is bounded by the Rapidan River and Culpeper County to the west, Subarea 1 to the north and east, and Subareas 5 and 6 to the south. It is the least dense of the eight subareas and contains no documented residential units or homes. The majority of the space is wooded and undeveloped. In the GWAP there are no plans to build housing or add commercial space in the area within the next 50 years. As such, the GWAP steering committee sees the subarea as an excellent place for recreation, education and history. GCC is expected to break ground in early 2022 on a new health sciences building and clinic to replace the current (and only) building on the Locust Grove campus.