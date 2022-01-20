We the People: Orange, Museum break ground for Charters of Freedom

By Ike Parrish

The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage broke ground last week for its installation of a replica display of the Charters of Freedom—America’s founding documents—to be built in March.

The original Charters of Freedom, displayed at the National Archives Building in Washington, D.C., are comprised of the United States Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

“It’s something that we’re really excited to be bringing to this area. It will be one of only two settings in the state of Virginia for the foreseeable future,” says James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage Board President Jess Cifizzari.

The display is in part a gift from Foundation Forward, a nonprofit organization based in Valdese, N.C. and founded by Vance and Mary Jo Patterson. Its mission is “to teach and preserve American history and civics, so all will know how our government is meant to protect and serve We the People.”

Donations from the community and communities that have already constructed settings also have helped to bring the project to fruition.

On Monday, Jan. 10, museum director Bethany Sullivan, Orange Mayor Martha Roby, Orange Town Councilmember Tim Bosford, Orange Town Manager Greg Woods and two representatives from Foundation Forward—Ron Lewis and Dr. David Streater—all took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the soon to be display of the Charters of Freedom, which will be constructed behind the museum on Church Street.

Lewis says it is important to have these displays of American history available to the public, “to teach the young generation about the documents and about what they stand for, what they mean and how we still use them today.”

One of the requirements of each installation is that it is always free and available to the public.

“The primary focus is to let our community actually see what our founding documents look like,” Sullivan says.

Sullivan hopes that teachers will bring their classes to view the Charters of Freedom installation and that the display might attract more visitors to the museum, which she says offers free admission for school groups.

The museum features historical documents, artifacts, and belongings of former Presidents James Madison and Zachary Taylor as well as other historical displays of Orange heritage.

Foundation Forward has helped to install 26 Charters of Freedom displays in North Carolina and various displays in seven other states, with a goal to install a Charters of Freedom setting in every county in North Carolina.

The Charters of Freedom installation at the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will be the second one featured in Virginia, with the first display completed in nearby Culpeper County.

In fact, it was on his drive back to North Carolina from the Charters of Freedom display in Culpeper when Dr. Streater, Director of Education for Foundation Forward, happened to drive by the James Madison Museum. He thought it to be a fitting venue for another installation since former President James Madison had a significant role in the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

Those who wish to make donations toward the installment can have their names permanently displayed on a plaque adjacent to the Charters of Freedom. There are four levels of sponsorship for plaques ranging from bronze ($500), silver ($1,000), gold ($2,500) and platinum ($5,000).

Contributions also can be made in the form of necessary building supplies or volunteering to help with landscaping at the site.

All excess donated funds will carry over to next community receiving a Charters of Freedom installation.

For more information visit www.thejamesmadisonmuseum.net and www.chartersoffreedom.com.

