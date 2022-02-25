VQHA hall honors Gordonsville’s Lamb for action and influence in equine industry

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

Gordonsville-area resident and well-known horseman David Lamb was inducted into the Virginia Quarter Horse Association (VQHA) Board of Directors Hall of Fame on Saturday Feb. 5, for his action and influence in the equine industry.

The VQHA is an affiliate of the American Quarter Horse Association with an objective “to promote and stimulate the sale, breeding, exhibition and ownership of the Quarter Horse.”

Lamb exemplifies that mission and more throughout his decades of impact in Virginia’s horse industry.

Through his years of serving as a board member on the VQHA Board of Directors and the Virginia Horse Council Board and through his rapport with state senators and delegates, Lamb has played a significant role in passing laws to facilitate operations in the equine industry.

More than 30 years ago, he initiated a legislative trail ride, where Lamb invites state lawmakers on horseback trail rides.

“Doing this trail ride gave me the opportunity to get out here and ride a horse and talk about things that affect this billion-dollar industry here in Virginia that have been overlooked for a long time,” says Lamb.

Through those trail rides, he has been influential in passing liability laws to protect landowners and horse owners in the industry.

Since purchasing a farm near Gordonsville in 1979, Lamb has stimulated Quarter Horse sales in the state, purchasing older Quarter Horses from other states and selling them in Virginia as beginner horses for people who want to learn how to ride, Lamb says. He also has marketed and sold horses in England and countries throughout Latin America.

The Quarter Horse was developed in Virginia during colonial times for quarter-mile racing, says Lamb.

“It’s a very versatile horse that has a lot of uses,” he says.

The Quarter Horse has become the most popular breed in the United States and the American Quarter Horse Association is the largest breed registry in the world.

Lamb owns and operates Oakland Heights Farm in Gordonsville, where he teaches Western and English horse-riding lessons, runs a cattle operation and a rodeo that puts on professional bull riding shows on the second Saturday of the month from May through September. The farm offers riding lessons year-round and more than 4,000 people visited the farm last year to ride horses, says Lamb.

The Virginia General Assembly recognized Oakland Heights Farm in 2017 in a resolution honoring the farm for its achievements in the equine industry, referring to it as “one of the Commonwealth’s most recognized horse farms” and commending Oakland Heights Farm for hosting many charity events, “supporting causes such as the Wounded Warrior Project, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, and juvenile diabetes research, among other worthwhile fundraising endeavors.”

In addition, the farm has helped many troubled youths in the area throughout the years, by offering a place of refuge to fox hunt and ride horses. Lamb refers to it as an ‘informal mentorship program’ and says his wife Sally, who died in 2020, was instrumental in helping children in need.

People from all over the world have visited Lamb’s farm to ride horses, including celebrities and foreign ambassadors.

“Talking to people from around the world and getting their viewpoint of the world we live in has been quite interesting,” Lamb says.

Lamb has been working with horses his entire life. He grew up riding and his involvement in the equine industry has led him to travel the world and meet countless people.

“It’s kind of a dream you have and you sort of follow the journey and see where it takes you,” says Lamb. “And I’ve been lucky in the horse world to get to go to a lot of different countries and sell horses and achieve a fair amount.”

