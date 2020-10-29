Voters will find federal candidates, state issues on ballot

Editor's note: the voting information section that appeared in print at the end of the article was incorrect. No photo ID is required for voting this year.
An election that’s already underway will culminate next Tuesday when thousands of voters head to Orange County’s 10 polling places across its five magisterial districts.
Orange County residents will vote for the president, a U.S. Senator and a 7th District Congressional Representative while also answering “yes” or “no” on two constitutional amendments. Meanwhile, Town of Gordonsville residents will choose their mayor and two town council representatives. There are no countywide seats, nor issues, on next week’s ballot.
Early voting and polling
place safety protocols
Even before polls open next Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 6 a.m., thousands of Orange County citizens already will have voted, according to Orange County Registrar Donna Harpold.
Last Friday afternoon, 4,195 citizens had voted early, a figure she expected to eclipse 5,000 by the time early, in-person voting ends Saturday, Oct. 31.
She said slightly more than 2,500 mail ballots have been returned and about another 1,100 are outstanding.
With 26,752 registered voters, Orange County’s turnout is already at 25%, she noted.
When polls open next Tuesday, she said each of the county’s 10 voting precincts will follow recommended guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Voting stations will be sanitized as often as they can be, and the six-foot distancing will be adhered to as much as possible,” she said. “Election officers will be wearing PPE and sneeze guards will be up at the check-in stations. We will have masks available for voters to wear if they want one and don’t have one.”
She said if there are lines of voters at any precinct when polls close at 7 p.m., an election officer will stand at the end of the line to make sure anyone in line by 7 p.m. is allowed to vote. Those arriving after the 7 p.m. cut-off will not allowed to vote.
Any voter who requested their ballot by mail, but changed their mind and intends to go to the polls on Election Day will need to take that ballot with them to surrender it, Harpold added. If a voter does not have the ballot, and cannot surrender it, they will have to vote provisionally, so election officials can account for where that mailed ballot is.
Harpold asked voters to be patient and adhere to any directions from election officers.
“These officers are risking themselves during a pandemic to insure that voters have access and can safely cast their ballots. They deserve our thanks and appreciation,” she said.
U.S. President
In Virginia, three candidates will appear on the ballot for president. They are Republican incumbent Donald Trump, Democratic challenger Joseph Biden and Libertarian challenger Jo Jorgensen. Each will appear alongside their vice presidential running mates—Trump, Michael Pence; Biden, Kamala Harris; and Jorgensen, Jeremy Cohen.
7th District House of Representatives
Two years after defeating a Republican incumbent in a congressional district traditionally hostile to Democrats, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat, is defending her seat in an election that could steal the public spotlight in Virginia and determine control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
The battle between Spanberger and Del. Nick Freitas, a Culpeper Republican, is one of several Virginia congressional races that are expected to carry the most political suspense in a state that has moved dramatically toward Democrats since Trump was elected president four years ago.
Spanberger and Freitas, who both turned 41 in August, compete in a 10-county district rooted in the Richmond suburbs of Henrico and Chesterfield counties, branching from Nottoway County in rural Southside to Culpeper County in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The district includes Orange and Louisa counties.
Both have backgrounds in national security — Spanberger as a former federal agent for the U.S. Postal Service and case officer for the CIA, and Freitas as a former member of the U.S. Army Special Forces who served twice in the Iraq War.
She is a member of the Blue Dog Democrats, a centrist coalition of representatives from conservative-leaning districts who emphasize fiscal responsibility and national defense. He is a free-market conservative with a Libertarian streak who won a third term in the House of Delegates last year on a write-in campaign but lost the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate in 2018.
U.S. Senate
Two candidates will appear on the ballot for U.S. Senator. They are Democrat incumbent Mark Warner and Republican Daniel Gade.
Warner, a Democrat residing in Alexandria, served as governor of Virginia from 2002 to 2006 and was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2008. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from George Washington University and a juris doctor from Harvard Law School. He is the founder and managing director of Columbia Capital and found or was an early investor in a number of technology companies including Nextel. He has said he supports the Second Amendment and responsible gun ownership, introducing background check expansion legislation. He also supports Virginia’s military families and veterans and has worked to help the state’s miners.
Gade, a Republican residing in Alexandria, is a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel with more than 20 years of military service. He graduated from West Point in 1997 and was decorated for valor after his deployment for Operation Iraqi Freedom in which he was wounded twice, the second causing leg amputation. He has a Masters of Public Administration and a PhD in Public Administration and Policy. He served in President G.W. Bush’s Administration working on veteran issues and military healthcare and has served on several national-level policy councils as well as teaching courses at West Point and American University. He supports term limits, a ban on insider trading and reducing spending.
Virginia Constitutional Amendments
There also are two Virginia constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot—one that could have an impact on future elections.
The first asks if the Constitution of Virginia should be amended to allow an automobile or truck owned and used primarily by or for a U.S. veteran of the armed forces or Virginia National Guard who has a 100% service-connected, permanent and total disability be free from state and local taxation? If passed, the amendment would allow the vehicle to be exempt from taxation beginning on the date the veteran acquires it or Jan. 1, 2021, whichever is later. A vehicle owned by the veteran’s spouse also could be free from taxation.
The second asks if the Constitution of Virginia should be amended to establish a redistricting commission, consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight state citizens that would be responsible for drawing congressional and state legislative districts that ultimately would be voted on by the General Assembly. Should the committee fail to draw the districts or the General Assembly fails to enact them, the decision would be sent to the Supreme Court of Virginia. Currently, the General Assembly and the Governor are responsible for drawing election districts.
Gordonsville Town Council
Town of Gordonsville residents will see four familiar names on their ballots next week.
Mayor Bob Coiner is running unopposed for a fifth four-year term as mayor.
Meanwhile, three candidates are running for two town council seats. Incumbents Emily Winkey and Liz Samra are seeking reelection, while challenger Stevean Irving II is making his first bid for public office.
For more information on voting in Orange County, contact the registrar’s office at 672-5262.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!