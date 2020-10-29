Voters will find federal candidates, state issues on ballot

When polls open next Tuesday, she said each of the county’s 10 voting precincts will follow recommended guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Voting stations will be sanitized as often as they can be, and the six-foot distancing will be adhered to as much as possible,” she said. “Election officers will be wearing PPE and sneeze guards will be up at the check-in stations. We will have masks available for voters to wear if they want one and don’t have one.”

She said if there are lines of voters at any precinct when polls close at 7 p.m., an election officer will stand at the end of the line to make sure anyone in line by 7 p.m. is allowed to vote. Those arriving after the 7 p.m. cut-off will not allowed to vote.

Any voter who requested their ballot by mail, but changed their mind and intends to go to the polls on Election Day will need to take that ballot with them to surrender it, Harpold added. If a voter does not have the ballot, and cannot surrender it, they will have to vote provisionally, so election officials can account for where that mailed ballot is.

Harpold asked voters to be patient and adhere to any directions from election officers.