Volunteer here: Fire companies pursue recruitment effort

The five volunteer fire departments that comprise Orange County’s fire service are reaching out to the public to find new volunteer members in 2021. Earlier this month, the Orange County Board of Supervisors issued a request for proposals soliciting marketing firms to create a new recruitment campaign for volunteer fire and rescue personnel.
All five of those companies—Orange, Gordonsville, Mine Run, Lake of the Woods, and Barboursville—are fully volunteer-staffed and operated. Their efforts are complemented by the County of Orange Fire and EMS (COFEMS), which was created in 1998 and has 37 paid staff members. COFEMS acts as the primary rescue service in the county.
Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company Chief, Jeff Mendonca also serves as the president of the Orange County Volunteer Fire Chiefs Association, which is working with the county on the volunteer recruitment effort.
He said that he and the four other chiefs are hoping that streamlining the process of signing up to become a firefighter will attract a new generation of volunteers.
The volunteer chiefs also are collaborating on the recruitment effort with COFEMS Chief Nathan Mort.
“We’re trying to do it together so that everybody is doing the recruitment and retention the same way,” Mendonca said. “We’re trying to automate a lot of the things we now do by paper so that people can apply on a website or whatever the case may be. The clear indicator that we’re making progress, over the last year, is that we’re starting to get a lot more interest from younger [potential] members.”
According to a 2014 survey by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), roughly 70% of firefighters in the United States are volunteers. The survey also pointed out that smaller and rural communities are especially reliant on volunteer fire departments.
COVID-19 has ushered in a new series of challenges for recruiting. With social-distancing, mask wearing, and many schools and workplaces closed, fire and EMS services have had to adjust quickly.
Whit Jacobs, who serves as the chief of Orange Volunteer Fire Company, said the company has fortunately been able to continue training its volunteers through a hybrid-learning system that combines virtual online learning and limited in-the-field exercises. The Orange County High School Fire & EMS Cadet Program, which began in 2018, has been readjusted for pandemic conditions as well.
Despite these successes, Jacobs said the company, like countless other volunteer firefighting organizations across the country, has been trying to reverse a decline in new members overall.
“Over the last 10 years, OVFC has brought in quite a few new members,” Jacobs said in an email. “Of our current active and associate roster – 22 people who are currently on our roster are new within the last 10 years. There has been a drop in comparison to years past. That is certainly a nationwide trend regarding a lower number of volunteers.”
According to veteran members of OVFC like Bert Roby, E.A. Fox and Buckshot Clements, the company used to have a waiting list for volunteers looking to join because of high demand.
“When I first came in the company, there was usually a waiting list of 10 to 20 people,” Fox said. “Now, we have to go through 10 to 20 people just to find one.”
Although, many of the older volunteers have stayed on with their respective companies, Mendonca believes the volunteer companies need an injection of new members. He said the typical volunteer only stays active for 8 to 12 years.
“So that’s really the vicious [cycle] because in the volunteer [world], people get older,” Mendonca said. “You have to have those younger, brighter people with great ideas coming in behind you.”
Fortunately, the internet has become an effective tool in the county’s toolkit with younger potential volunteers responding to outreach on Facebook and other similar sites particularly well.
“Probably over the last five or six years, we’ve seen a big shift in our recruitment efforts through technology,” Mendonca said. “Years ago, it was handing out applications at a fair or putting an article in the newspaper. Social media, and there’s a lot of different avenues, has become a great asset.”
Ron Reynolds, a former deputy fire marshal at the Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, said that counties such as Goochland have changed to a 50-50 hybrid system. This means that the counties employ half of their firefighters and personnel and the rest are volunteers. Reynolds said that most counties who have made the switch have found it easier to attract volunteers since they don’t have to rely entirely on them for services.
Regardless, many volunteers in Orange County have full-time jobs and are still able to make time to volunteer and do work that gives them a sense of pride. Roby, who served as the chief at OVFC from 1985-2007 and again from 2013-2015, worked full-time as an assistant middle school principal and also for a state agency. He is now retired but still spends many hours volunteering as the 1st assistant chief at OVFC. Firefighting remains his calling in life, Roby said.
“Every day is different and whether career or volunteer the level of knowledge you have to have is extensive,” Roby said. “It’s fun to help people in the community, but for a lot of people it’s a passion. You just love the challenge of doing it and helping your community is just a huge benefit of doing something you love.”
Mendonca praised OVFC and the other companies in the county for fostering a welcoming atmosphere for volunteers, something that he said is essential to keeping people involved long-term.
“If it wasn’t a good environment, then they wouldn’t be there,” he said.
He said that the active recruitment and retention committee that he is on, along with Chief Mort, has been focused on making volunteering more flexible for younger people. Mendonca said they have tried to find ways for volunteers to be of use to the companies even if they aren’t actively putting out fires.
Citing similar statistics to the 2014 NFPA survey, Mendonca said it is vital for Orange County to figure out methods to sustain its volunteer emergency services.
“In a perfect world, we would love to have 300 volunteers across the county,” Mendonca said. But we’re holding pretty steady around 144 or 147. So, we’re still answering the calls and we’re still getting out.
Mendonca said he is optimistic that the new marketing plan and other efforts by the county will help drive the volunteer numbers up and that leaving COVID-19 behind will only accelerate the progress.