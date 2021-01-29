Volunteer here: Fire companies pursue recruitment effort

According to veteran members of OVFC like Bert Roby, E.A. Fox and Buckshot Clements, the company used to have a waiting list for volunteers looking to join because of high demand.

“When I first came in the company, there was usually a waiting list of 10 to 20 people,” Fox said. “Now, we have to go through 10 to 20 people just to find one.”

Although, many of the older volunteers have stayed on with their respective companies, Mendonca believes the volunteer companies need an injection of new members. He said the typical volunteer only stays active for 8 to 12 years.

“So that’s really the vicious [cycle] because in the volunteer [world], people get older,” Mendonca said. “You have to have those younger, brighter people with great ideas coming in behind you.”

Fortunately, the internet has become an effective tool in the county’s toolkit with younger potential volunteers responding to outreach on Facebook and other similar sites particularly well.

“Probably over the last five or six years, we’ve seen a big shift in our recruitment efforts through technology,” Mendonca said. “Years ago, it was handing out applications at a fair or putting an article in the newspaper. Social media, and there’s a lot of different avenues, has become a great asset.”