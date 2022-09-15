Visitors, vendors and vehicles: The Somerset Steam and Gas Pasture Party is a unique event

The quaint, rural village of Somerset is so small and devoid of things like foot traffic and vehicular congestion that accurate depictions of its size often sound like humor. But last weekend, it was ground zero for an event that is unique to rural Orange County.

In its 47 years, the Somerset Steam and Gas Pasture Party has grown to feature dozens of vendors, exhibits and demonstrations of antiquated and obscure gear and machinery, among so many other things. Gil Roberts, an event organizer, said that variety has been one of its secrets to success.

“We’ve been at this for a long time and it always get bigger every year,” Roberts said. “We don’t set a whole lot of rules on who can come and set up, so you’ll see all kinds of stuff out there. You won’t find anything like it anywhere else.”

This year, the event was expected to attract thousands of visitors, and the non-profit organization’s door donation of $10 will allow them to help a lot of folks around their small slice of Central Virginia countryside.

“We have scholarships and other charity avenues where we put the funds to good use,” Roberts said.

This year’s featured piece of equipment was a McCormick-Deering steam-powered Thresher Machine, but there were at least 100 pieces of different steam-powered machinery on display last Saturday morning. The steam and smoke that billowed from them could be seen from roughly a mile away.

Other attractions included music from Krossroads and the Southern Velocity Band on Saturday, and Dark Hollow Band on Sunday. Vendors from across the state, handcrafted goods and novelties, as well as antique tools and power equipment were there in different locations.