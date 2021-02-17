Virginia rolls out new vaccination sign-up platform

Beginning Tuesday, the state has launched a new, centralized website for all Virginia residents to pre-register for vaccines.

As of Tuesday morning, nearly 7,700 Orange County residents had received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 1,489 fully vaccinated.

According to health district officials, those who have already registered under the previous health district survey will automatically be transferred to the new system.

According to Rappahannock Rapidan Health District population health coordinator, April Achter, MPH, those already in the vaccination queue will maintain their place in line. The new system also will allow those registered to search the system to ensure their name is included. However, she noted, the system is unable to provide a“number” or place in the queue.

Those in the district who haven’t yet registered to receive the vaccine through the RRHD survey can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov to pre-register. The RRHD survey is no longer active.

For businesses, the change will not affect those who have completed worker surveys for the Phase 1A/1B essential worker survey. RRHD will continue to manage vaccines for essential personnel, Achter said.