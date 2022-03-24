James Madison VFW Post 2217 has started a VFW Auxiliary initiative, and is trying to re-establish a post auxiliary. If you’re the family member of an eligible veteran and are interested in helping the post re-establish its auxiliary, visit the post at 19105 Brick Church Road, Orange, Saturday, March 26, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Also, for those interested, please bring verification documents (DD-214, Medal/Award Citations, etc...). For more information, email peter.ewing05@gmail.com or via Facebook (www.facebook.com/OrangeCountyVA.VFWPost2217). The VFW and the auxiliary are ways to help veterans, service members and their families, as well as the community.
VFW Auxiliary interest open house
Related to this story
Most Popular
By Gracie Hart Brooks
“The situation involving the town and the county is now closer to open warfare than at any time in my memory.” Those were the words of county …
By Ike Parrish
Orange County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Cecil Snead is not the only local educational leader stepping down at the end of the school ye…
By Hilary Holladay
By Becca Pizmoht