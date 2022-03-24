VFW Auxiliary interest open house

James Madison VFW Post 2217 has started a VFW Auxiliary initiative, and is trying to re-establish a post auxiliary. If you’re the family member of an eligible veteran and are interested in helping the post re-establish its auxiliary, visit the post at 19105 Brick Church Road, Orange, Saturday, March 26, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Also, for those interested, please bring verification documents (DD-214, Medal/Award Citations, etc...). For more information, email peter.ewing05@gmail.com or via Facebook (www.facebook.com/OrangeCountyVA.VFWPost2217). The VFW and the auxiliary are ways to help veterans, service members and their families, as well as the community.