Verling Park push; Gordonsville seeks $3 million grant to accelerate park project

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

The Town of Gordonsville is hoping to receive a $3.4 million Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant that could expedite long-awaited improvements to Verling Park.

The Verling Park improvements include replacing Dix Memorial Pool —the only public pool in Orange County, which has been closed since 2019 due to COVID-related issues – and developing adjacent parcels to connect Verling Park to the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company (GVFC) fairgrounds.

The improvements to Verling Park, bordered by Market, Allen and Linney streets a block off Main Street near downtown Gordonsville, to create a contiguous in-town park network encompassing approximately 10 acres and connecting park to fairgrounds, has been an ongoing collaborative effort in recent years.

The Piedmont Environmental Council’s acquisition of land parcels between the park and the GVFC fairgrounds have positioned the town to apply for federal funding.

The LWCF is administered by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. The grant stipulates that recipients must maintain its outdoor recreation areas, indefinitely, to be open to the public.

“This will be here for a long time and we’ll build it right, and it’ll make a difference in the quality of life in Gordonsville for the next 100 years,” said Gordonsville Mayor Bob Coiner.

The LWCF is a 50-50 percent matching reimbursement program, and the grant recipient must be able to fund 100 percent of the project while seeking periodic reimbursements during project implementation, according to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Pledges for donations from members of the community are included in the grant application.

The town is finalizing details on a park network design contract with Land Planning and Design Associates, which has collaborated with the town, along with Rappahannock Rapidan Regional Commission and the Piedmont Environmental Council, to develop the grant application.

With an estimated $11 million available from the LWCF in this round, Coiner is optimistic that the town will be awarded the grant but understands it is a competitive process.

“We always have the problem of Gordonsville standing up against the Norfolks and the Arlingtons and the Roanokes and the Richmonds and the Charlottesvilles and the Fredericksburgs and the Lynchburgs,” he said. “However, we have a great project, a great proposal, we’ve got great people working on it and it’s presented in a wonderful way. I think it’s a wonderful, elegant park plan.

“If we don’t get the grant, we’re back to looking for the next grant, but we’re really hopeful.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.