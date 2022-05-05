Verling Park progress: Gordonsville takes next step with design contract

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

As Town of Gordonsville awaits word on more than $3.2 million in potential grant funding, it’s taken the next step toward revamping Verling Park. At its April 18 meeting, Gordonsville Town Council unanimously approved authorization to execute a park network design contract with Land Planning a Design Associates (LPDA).

In January, town council chose LPDA as the top firm to provide park network design services and has since been finalizing details on the contract to plan and implement improvements to Verling Park and Dix Memorial Pool – the only public pool in Orange County.

The contract includes a stage one fee – for design services – of $85,105, and a stage two fee – for design development and construction documentation – of $181,531.

“The park can better accommodate regional recreational needs with high quality event spaces, tactile learning experiences, community facilities, and needed neighborhood amenities, while also serving to protect and enhance environmental resources,” LPDA wrote in the contract.

The landscape and architecture firm is based in Sterling and Charlottesville.

LPDA will work with town council to plan and implement improvements to Verling Park that include replacing Dix Memorial Pool and developing adjacent parcels to connect Verling Park to the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company (GVFC) fairgrounds. The contiguous in-town park network would encompass the roughly 10-acre area bordered by Allen, Linney, Market, Piedmont and East King streets.

In addition to its design and engineering services, LPDA will identify potential environmental impacts of all park upgrades and further document environmental conditions as well as engage with town council, members of the public and stakeholders to participate throughout the process of design.

LPDA will hold two public forums throughout the design process (dates to be announced at a later time) to present conceptual park designs as well as conduct interviews with stakeholders to receive input from both the public and the project’s stakeholders.

The firm also has helped town council apply for federal grant funding along with Rappahannock Rapidan Regional Commission and the Piedmont Environmental Council.

The town remains hopeful in its application process for the $3.2 million Land and Water Conservation Fund grant that would expedite improvements to Verling Park, as it was invited to move forward to the next stage of consideration, along with 17 other localities.

“We are on a great path toward approval of this application,” said Gordonsville Town Manager Debbie Kendall. “This invitation to move forward was not extended to all who applied.”

“[The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation] said they had about $12 million to allocate, so it shows that ours was one of the probably bigger proposals,” added Piedmont Environmental Council field representative Peter Hujik. “The way they explained it is that ours is eligible for funding and the Park Service would fund it if it’s actionable. They’re working with us to prepare it to be actionable.”

The town will likely find out whether or not they will be awarded the grant by October 2022, according to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.