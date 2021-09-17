VDH increases testing as COVID cases climb

Hospitalizations reflect a slightly different picture, with the 50-59 age group (120) accounting for most of the district’s 588 reported hospitalizations. The next highest total (109), is among the 60-69 age group, with 105 reported among those 80 and older and 102 among 70-79 year-olds. There have been six hospitalizations reported for 0-9 year-olds and five for 10-19 year-olds, with 21 for those in the 20-29 age group, 37 for the 30-39 group and 70 for 40-49 year-olds.

Statewide, hospitalizations are highest among 60-69 year-olds, followed by 70-79 year-olds and those over 80.

Men (329) have been hospitalized at a greater rate (56%) than women (259, 44%). White residents (348) represent 63% of those hospitalized, with Black residents (92) accounting for 17% and Latino citizens (90) 16%.

Of the 15,761 cases throughout the health district, most (2,555) have been reported among those ages 30-39, with nearly as many (2,530) among the 20-29 year-old age group. There have been 2,344 cases among those 50-59, with 2,307 among 40-49 year-olds. Children ages 10-19 account for 1,911 cases, with 1,465 in the 60-69 year-old group. Children aged 9 and under account for 908 cases, with those 70-79 accounting for 748 cases. The demographic with the fewest reported cases in the health district is those 80 and over, who account for 486 cases.