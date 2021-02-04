Vaccine roll-out continues as COVID cases trend downward

According to the VDH, workers who are in these sectors essential to the functioning of society, are at substantially higher risk of exposure to the virus, and cannot work remotely.

Other than the healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities in Phase 1a, the Virginians in Phase 1b are at the highest risk of exposure to COVID-19 or serious illness if infected, Dr. Kartchner noted. “If you do not fit into one of these categories, please be courteous and allow those who do to receive vaccine first.”

Because of the volume of doses, Virginia is unlikely to meet the demand in Phase 1b until March or April, he said, and it may be weeks longer before vaccination appointments become available for those who have registered.

Anyone eligible for Phase 1a or 1b based on occupation should check with their employer to see if arrangements have already been made, and should otherwise register with the local health department in the locality where they work, Dr. Kartchner said. Anyone eligible based on age or medical condition should register with the local health department in the locality where they live.

Those interested in receiving a vaccine should visit the health district website at rrhd.org and fill out the appropriate survey. Those without internet access can call (540) 308-6072.