Vaccine access expands in RRHD

Greene said once the more willing and enthusiastic vaccine-seekers are vaccinated in a phase, there’s a lull which means it’s time to open up the next phase, or in this case Phase 2. He also said it’s particularly important to vaccinate college students before entering summer break, since they’re more likely to act freely and could cause the virus to spread.

“There’s a bigger public health purpose there,” Greene said.

According to Virginia Department of Health data reported Monday, 23,331 Orange County residents have received at least one vaccine, with 9,934 fully vaccinated. That represents approximately 26% of Orange County’s nearly 38,000 citizens. Across the commonwealth, 29% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated and 43% have received at least one shot. In Orange County, 37% have received at least one shot.

Orange County’s 39th COVID-related death was reported Monday, along with seven new cases of the virus. There have been 38 new cases reported in the last seven days and 117 through the month of April.

Health officials asked district residents to continue masking and social distancing outside their households.