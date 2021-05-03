Unionville man facing felony charges in fatal wreck on Route 522

A Unionville man is facing three felony charges in a two-vehicle accident that killed two people Saturday on Route 522 in Orange County.

According to Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey, the crash occurred Saturday, May 1, at 6:11 p.m. at the intersection of Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Route 650 (Independence Road).

A 2013 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling East on Independence Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a northbound 2021 Honda CRV. The impact caused the Chevrolet to collide with an embankment and overturn.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Michael E. Sprouse, 43, of Unionville, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment. Sprouse was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Honda, Ralph T. Plasse, 54, of Unionville, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Plasse was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Honda, Stacy L. Plasse, 44, of Unionville, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. Plasse was wearing a seatbelt.