Unionville Christian Church celebrates 150 years

The church grew and expanded with additions in 1937 and 1955.

Then came the morning of Jan. 5, 1969.

When church members arrived that morning for their Sunday service, they found the church engulfed in flames. No one is sure how the fire started.

Longtime church member Paul Wright remembers arriving at the church that morning only to see smoke billowing and flames shooting from the windows.

“It was just disheartening,” he said.

The greatest blessings often are discovered through hardship and by the end of that calendar year, the church members had worked together to construct the church building that stands on the site today.

“We all came together and got it done,” Wright said. “A lot of people worked on it and did what they could to finish it.”

Local boys Bobby Exline, the son of then-minister Warren Exline, and Garrett Lee salvaged a number of items from the wreckage, including a portion of the church bell—also on display in the current church foyer. Other items include nails melded together by the heat, rusted keys and door plates. The current church sits on the same site where the original wooden structure had been.