Unionville Christian Church celebrates 150 years

By Jeff Poole
Editor
Driving down Village Road, you wouldn’t think Unionville Christian Church is 150 years old. But the modern brick structure belies its rich history.
The current church structure dates back only 52 years and follows a tragic chapter in the church’s history—one that tested the faith of the members and the community, but proved they were more than up to the task.
The church traces its origins to Elijah R. Perry who solicited funds from several churches and raised the money to purchase land and a home that would serve as the initial meeting place of what would become the church. A stained glass window in the front of the sanctuary, as well as archival items in the church foyer, pay tribute to the congregation’s founding father.
Perry was a Civil War veteran and reportedly “walked the country” to raise $140 to start the new church in 1871. He married Sophia Standard Boston, of Unionville, and the couple had 15 children. Perry served as minister, janitor and supplied food for the all-day meetings of the new congregation. In 1878, W.A. Luck deeded a lot to church trustees and by 1899, the congregation had constructed a wooden-frame structure on Village Road at a cost of $500. A church history, compiled by Kay Higgins, notes that stones for the new church foundation were provided by Jim Davis and delivered to the site by ox cart.
The church grew and expanded with additions in 1937 and 1955.
Then came the morning of Jan. 5, 1969.
When church members arrived that morning for their Sunday service, they found the church engulfed in flames. No one is sure how the fire started.
Longtime church member Paul Wright remembers arriving at the church that morning only to see smoke billowing and flames shooting from the windows.
“It was just disheartening,” he said.
The greatest blessings often are discovered through hardship and by the end of that calendar year, the church members had worked together to construct the church building that stands on the site today.
“We all came together and got it done,” Wright said. “A lot of people worked on it and did what they could to finish it.”
Local boys Bobby Exline, the son of then-minister Warren Exline, and Garrett Lee salvaged a number of items from the wreckage, including a portion of the church bell—also on display in the current church foyer. Other items include nails melded together by the heat, rusted keys and door plates. The current church sits on the same site where the original wooden structure had been.
In its dedication ceremony Dec. 7, 1969, the scripture lesson for the service came from Solomon’s prayer of dedication in 2 Chronicles, 6:14. “LORD God of Israel, there is no God in heaven or on earth like You, who keep Your covenant and mercy with Your servants who walk before You with all their hearts.
Michael Jackson is the current minister of the church and marveled at the ability of that congregation to fully replace the burned structure within a 12-month period.
“That would be unheard of today,” he said.
Since Perry’s founding of the church, there have been more than three dozen ministers. Jackson has led the congregation the past nine years and through, perhaps the most difficult challenge it’s faced since the fire more than 50 years ago—the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jackson said the church missed one service in March 2020, but quickly adapted to an online version before returning in person. He recalled recording his first online service in an empty sanctuary with a selfie-stick attached to a music stand. Like most churches, Unionville adapted to public health concerns to serve the spiritual and fellowship needs of its church family.
As such, the Oct. 10 homecoming and 150th anniversary celebration won’t be of the same scale it would be in a normal year, he acknowledged. The church will hold its regular Sunday worship—which also is streamed on Jackson’s Facebook page and later uploaded to the church page—followed by a luncheon outside on the church grounds.
“We’re not sure what it’s going to look like right now,” Jackson said. “We want to be careful and prudent so everyone feels comfortable.”
He said he’d hoped to have a bigger celebration but recognized the pandemic would limit the size and scale of the event—particularly with older church members or those who might otherwise travel to attend.
Fifty years ago, the Orange Review reported Miss Elizabeth Perry, 84, the daughter of the church’s founder, Elijah R. Perry, attended the centennial service, in addition to many former ministers and members.
No matter who attends the 150th anniversary service, Jackson wants people to know the church is open and welcoming. He cites the congregation’s association with the “restoration movement” and its independence from a distant, disengaged governing council.
“The restoration movement started more than 200 years ago and relies on scripture as the ultimate determinant of truth,” he said. “It says ‘let’s restore the church to the church of the New Testament’ without man made creeds and doctrines. We seek to do things the way scripture says to do them.
“Why would some denominational headquarters elsewhere determine what happens here or how we spend our money here?” he asks rhetorically.
Locally, the church actively supports the Love Outreach Food Pantry, where Jackson serves as a board member, as well as the ThriveWomen’s Healthcare of Central Virginia (formerly the Orange Pregnancy Center). It also supports state missions, including a camp in Mechanicsville and a mountain mission school in Grundy, as well as international missions in Africa, Thailand and India.
“Our church is an individual church and we firmly believe in the Bible and Jesus Christ,” Wright added. “It’s a good church. We’ve gone through some hard times and I wish people would come back so the church can get back to where it should be. It’s been the backbone of my life. I don’t know what I’d do without it.”
“I have very fond memories of Unionville Christian Church and looked forward to attending with my parents and siblings every Sunday,” said longtime church member and current Dogwood Village resident Phil Brown. “Church family was a very important part of my life as I was growing up, we loved and supported each other through the good times as well as the difficult times.”
Fellow Dogwood resident Erba Burton agreed. “My husband and I were saved at Unionville Christian Church and we became members. I have always had a special place in my heart for the church and the members.”
Unionville Christian Church is located at 23286 Village Road, Unionville, and can be reached by calling (540) 854-4535. Worship service is held at 11 a.m. To view recorded services or for more information, visit the church on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Unionville-Christian-Church-120146947996686/.