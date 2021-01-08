Unionville bladesmith Earhart is a cut above

Earhart became a journeyman in 2018 after working with a Missouri bladesmith for several years. Along the way, Earhart learned forging techniques and practiced creating different styles and designs of knives so when he took his journeyman test he was primed to succeed. Apprentice members of the ABS are allowed to take the journeyman test after three years of membership. The test is a two-part process with the applicant having to pass a verbal quiz and forge a blade then the forged blade is subjected to a four-part test. The knife is subjected to a rope cutting test to test the edge geometry and sharpness, a wood chopping test to demonstrate edge toughness, a shaving hair test to show edge retention and a bending test showing the applicant’s ability to heat-treat a knife. The master’s test is the same process but requires the candidate to exhibit a higher level of finish and design and applicants must have held their journeyman rating for two years before attempting the master rating.