Unearthing important stories at Germanna

A charred corncob, fruit pips, animal bones, fragments of ceramic—detritus buried in Orange County clay for centuries—are clues to the lives of the lowly and the mighty as archaeologists interpret land once deep in Virginia’s untamed frontier and later the site of the palatial home of her royal governor.
The Germanna Foundation, caretakers of the historic site off Route 3 near Locust Grove, was host for public tours on July 31 featuring exhibits, demonstrations and an opportunity to learn how archaeologists do their painstaking work.
The site, situated on a bend in the Rapidan River, is significant for two reasons: First, it is the place where German immigrants populated a crude five-sided wilderness fort in the early 18th century. Second, it later became the location of the magnificent plantation home of Alexander Spotswood, one of the Virginia colony’s wealthiest and most influential colonial leaders.
“We have a pretty important set of stories to tell,” said Dr. Eric Larsen, the foundation’s director of archaeology. “It talks about the Manahoac Indians, who lived here before; it talks about the English and the expansion of the Virginia Colony; it talks about immigrants such as the Germans; and it also talks about the forced migration of Africans who were brought here and put to work.
“All those stories converge here,” he said.
Four centuries have all but obliterated most traces of that history. A tangled woods has replaced the green, manicured slope that once offered Spotswood a splendid view of the river from the front windows of his home, though parts of the foundation of the handsome brick structure have been unearthed. There’s even less evidence of the precise location of the fort, which was believed to have encompassed three and a half acres and to have contained several houses, gardens and common buildings.
Visitors to last month’s Public Access Day saw several archaeological digs in progress and many of the artifacts that have been recovered. Larsen and a group of young interns, student archaeologists and volunteers explained their work and answered questions. There were demonstrations of 18th century crafts, such as brick-making, pottery and calligraphy. Dennis Loba, dressed in ruffles and a flowing silver wig, greeted visitors in the persona of Spotswood himself.
“We hold these public events because we want to share just how important this site really is,” Larsen said. “We want to share our progress and what we’re learning.”
The next Public Access Day at Germanna is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11. Tickets to the free event will be available on Saturday, August 14, at the foundation’s website at germanna.org.
Larsen said the Germanna site represents a period of American history often overlooked—the time from 100 years after the settlement of Jamestown to 75 years before the American Revolution, when the Virginia Colony moved from its coastal beginnings and laid claim to the uncharted west. This was a time when the American labor economy transitioned from indentured servitude to chattel slavery, a time when roads and canals replaced natural waterways as the primary means of transportation.
“Dare I imagine that at some time in the future we might become something like a Williamsburg, but with a different story to tell?” Larsen asked.
“My dream is that we’re still here in 50 years and that people are still coming out to learn these stories. That would be ideally what I hope happens,” he said.