Unearthing important stories at Germanna

Four centuries have all but obliterated most traces of that history. A tangled woods has replaced the green, manicured slope that once offered Spotswood a splendid view of the river from the front windows of his home, though parts of the foundation of the handsome brick structure have been unearthed. There’s even less evidence of the precise location of the fort, which was believed to have encompassed three and a half acres and to have contained several houses, gardens and common buildings.

Visitors to last month’s Public Access Day saw several archaeological digs in progress and many of the artifacts that have been recovered. Larsen and a group of young interns, student archaeologists and volunteers explained their work and answered questions. There were demonstrations of 18th century crafts, such as brick-making, pottery and calligraphy. Dennis Loba, dressed in ruffles and a flowing silver wig, greeted visitors in the persona of Spotswood himself.

“We hold these public events because we want to share just how important this site really is,” Larsen said. “We want to share our progress and what we’re learning.”

The next Public Access Day at Germanna is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11. Tickets to the free event will be available on Saturday, August 14, at the foundation’s website at germanna.org.