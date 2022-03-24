Two injured in head-on crash on Route 15

A head-on crash near the Orange and Madison County line last Wednesday sent two local residents to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey, the two-vehicle crash occurred March 16, at 3:40 p.m. on Route 15 just north of Route 674 (Little Skyline Drive) near the Rapidan River bridge.

A 2007 Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on Route 15 when it attempted to pass a tractor-trailer, crossed a double solid yellow centerline, and collided head-on with a northbound 2008 Honda CRV.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 24-year-old Brian A. Alexis II, of Rapidan, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Honda, 58-year-old Wanda P. Berry, of Radiant, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Virginia State Police Trooper I. Raccanello is investigating the crash.

Charges are pending.