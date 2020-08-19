TRIAD volunteers are ready to get to work

In an outdoor meeting at Booster Park earlier this month, the Senior and Law enforcement Together Council (SALT) met more than a dozen local volunteers who had completed the county’s TRIAD volunteer program launched in December 2019.

Orange County TRIAD Coordinator Deputy Ron Kesner said all volunteers must apply to participate, undergo a background check and sign a code of conduct. Prior to the COVID-19 public health crisis, volunteers met monthly for training and to plan program activities.

“While the number of active volunteers has fluctuated over time, volunteers reported approximately 340 hours of participation in TRIAD activities, meetings, and training from December 2019 through the end of May 2020,” Kesner told the council. He said that one hour of volunteer time is worth more than $25. Using that figure, volunteers have contributed more than $8,600 of time in support of the Orange County TRIAD Program.

“These volunteers bring a broad range of experience and valuable skills to help the TRIAD Program support the Orange County community,” he said before introducing the 13 volunteers to the council.

They include: Elizabeth Bryant, a recent arrival from northern Virginia who worked with the Securities and Exchange Commission; Barbara Consentino, a former victim/witness coordinator in Fauquier County who also worked for the Department of Homeland Security; Elizabeth Drabant, a retired foreign service officer; Bob Gruitt, an Army veteran and former Washington Metro Police officer; Nancy Gruitt, who worked in the criminal records section of the Prince William County Police Department; Loretta Hernandez, an Orange County native who spent 30 years in the insurance industry; Buzz Jarrell, another Orange County native who is the county’s airport operations manager; Merry Ellen Korpan, who retired to Lake of the Woods after working for a government contractor; Patrick Lawrence, a former professional planner who retired from Albemarle County Social Services; Joseph Parra, a former Army Chief Warrant Officer, who was a Department of Defense computer specialist; Mary Jane Ewing, a longtime volunteer who spent 25 years working in human resources; Georgia Harper Richardson, who worked in the Mississippi Department of Corrections and the Department of Justice before a second career as a realtor; and Vicky Fleming, a longtime Lake of the Woods resident who worked in retail management and now with LOWLinc.