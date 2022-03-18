Town of Orange progresses toward fiber broadband

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

The Town of Orange is progressing toward choosing a broadband internet company to provide high-speed fiber internet for residents and businesses within the town.

Orange Town Council will hold a public hearing on April 18, during which an ordinance will be read permitting the town to advertise for bids from broadband providers to enter into a non-exclusive franchise agreement with the town.

If council votes to adopt the ordinance, the town will then advertise for bids on April 19, opening the door for any fiber broadband company to submit a proposal to “design, construct, install, maintain, repair, upgrade, remove and operate a fiber to the premises broadband network,” according to the ordinance.

Attached to the advertisement will be a model franchise agreement created by the town. Potential providers can choose to accept the model franchise agreement or submit its own franchise agreement for the town’s consideration.

The town is currently in discussion with two potential broadband providers – Fiberlync (the Orange County Broadband Authority backed company located at the Silk Mill complex) and Firefly Fiber Broadband (a subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative headquartered in Palmyra.) Town council has said there is a possibility of entering into a franchise agreement with both providers.

The two companies offer identical residential and business package pricing with speeds ranging from 100 Mbps to 1000 Mbps, prices ranging from $79.99/month to $249.99/month for business packages and $49.99/month to $79.99/month for residential packages.

Fiberlync has infrastructure established in town already, including connections with county offices and schools.

A timeline has been laid out by town council to award a contract to one or multiple providers. If the ordinance is adopted, proposals will be due on May 2 and submitted proposals will be announced on May 5. On May 16, the town will consider recommended franchises and award a contract or contracts.

