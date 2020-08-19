Town of Orange commits bulk of CARES funding to local businesses

The Town of Orange has earmarked most of its Coronavirus Relief Funds through the CARES Act to support local business.
Last week, the town announced it would allocate $850,000 of its $880,000 in funding to help local businesses and nonprofit organizations in town recover from the impact of the COVID-19 public health crisis.
Town manager Greg Woods said the balance of the funds will be spent on unbudgeted town costs to mitigate the impact of the virus (mostly through personal protective equipment and additional sanitization measures).
The town reconstituted its dormant Industrial Development Authority to receive and administer grants for local businesses in amounts up to $15,000.
To qualify for funding, businesses must be: based in the Town of Orange; operational as of March 27, 2020; current on local tax obligations and able to show an impact related to COVID-19.
Woods said funds could not be applied to lost revenue but must offset tangible costs incurred as a result of the virus.
The town’s business grant program is similar to the county’s “Bounce Back Orange County Small Business Grant” program which closed for applications Monday.
While businesses and organizations within the town could apply for both grant programs, Woods noted that funds received from either grant could not be used to offset the same costs.
An application for the Town of Orange coronavirus relief fund grant program is available on the town’s website at www.townoforangeva.org. For more information, email IDA@townoforangeva.org or call 672-5005.
