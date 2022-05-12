Town hears from ODA supporters: businesses, stakeholders advocate for level, $80,000 funding from council

By Jeff Poole

Editor

One by one citizen after citizen, businesses and downtown stakeholders stood before the Orange Town Council and voiced ardent support for the Orange Downtown Alliance and its 2022-23 budget request--$80,000 among the town’s proposed $ 12.8 million combined budget.

More than 20 speakers from Orange businesses, nonprofits and community organizations shared support for the town’s Main Street program, citing ODA’s contributions to the business community and quality of life in town at the council’s budget public hearing April 18. The town is expected to consider the budget at its May 16 regular meeting.

ODA support comprised the full complement of budget public hearing comments.

Since 2019, the town has budgeted $80,000 for the Orange Downtown Alliance as part of its general fund, under the contributions header.

In this year’s budget, that figure is $40,000 and is listed under contractual services (miscellaneous). The other $40,000, town manager Greg Woods said, is contingent upon the organization’s compliance with its agreement.

“We’re very grateful for the town’s investment and Main Street Program by appropriating $80,000 from tax revenue to support our program. By appropriating these funds, you have demonstrated your commitment to economic development and revitalization potential That’s exactly what the main street program does,” Orange Downtown Alliance Executive Director Charlotte Cole, the first speaker, noted.

She cited the economic vitality of the town and its sustained momentum and success since the organization’s reboot in 2019, including an increase in local businesses despite the COVID-19 pandemic, increased tax revenues, multiple grant awards and current building revitalization projects in the downtown footprint.

“We’ve done that as a team—our board, our committee members, all of our volunteers, our supportive business community—we’ve created a success. And we’re eager to do more for the taxpayers and stakeholders,” Cole continued. “With that, I respectfully ask that you do not stop our steady progress, rather you recommit to this enterprise by maintaining our $80,000 funding model. We’ve never asked for an increase. We know how to make an impressive [return on investment] on taxpayer dollars. And we ask that you trust us to do it again, in FY 23, with full funding.”

Cole’s remarks prefaced more than 20 other downtown business representatives, volunteers, ODA board members, community nonprofit leaders and others attesting to the value of the organization.

Paint It Orange owner and James Madison Museum Board of Directors President Jess Cifizzari said she’s excited about the events ODA hosts—from music in Taylor Park to the holiday village and other downtown events.

“I remember what it was like growing up here and the lack of things to do,” she said. “I’m involved as a volunteer. I’m supportive of the things they do. My kids are here [at the hearing] because they love the events they do and I think it’d be really short-sighted not to remain committed to the program. I ask you to consider how important what they do is and stay on the path with them because we’re coming out of this thing and we’re coming out strong in part thanks to all the work that that organization does.”

Orange property owner David Perdue said public-private partnerships like ODA are extremely beneficial in communities small and large.

He said as a member of the ODA Economic Vitality Committee, the organization is in the best position he’s ever seen.

“Watching Charlotte Cole work along with the stakeholders gives me great optimism about what she can achieve,” he told the town council, citing her collaboration with a business prospect he referred to her.

“As you will hear from my fellow stakeholders, we are extremely concerned about the proposed drastic cut to the Main Street Program budget,” Perdue continued. “If you want to cripple ODA, you certainly have the power to do that, but it feels like the proposed budget cut is coming from elsewhere and that would be tragic.”

Current ODA President Robert Higginbotham cited some of the organization’s highs and lows, but noted everyone in the town’s community meeting room loves and supports the Orange community.

He said ODA would like the opportunity to renegotiate the budget with the town council or the town manager to come up with a better solution.

Pam Jaske said ODA was the organization in the best position to leverage the town’s assets to improve its collective economic strength.

“ODA is a focal point organization for disparate community groups, such as have already been mentioned–tourism, economic development, the chamber of commerce, etc. It also offers support service for potential investors and current business owners in our town,” she said. “ODA is our connection to the advantages of the Main Street Program, giving potential investors and business owners the confidence they need to invest in our community and its vision and put their money to work here rather than somewhere else. The main street program gives us an important leg up in competing for strong investment.”

Former ODA President and longtime local business owner Leslie Gregg spoke about the value the town has been getting for its recent $80,000 budgetary commitment.

In the private sector, the town’s budgeted contribution would fund only a manager, she suggested.

“If I was told that in addition to my one manager, I would get countless volunteer hours to help me raise money, market my business, beautify my business and plan events for my business, I would be thrilled. What a bargain,” she said.

She noted the ODA budget is less than 1% of the town’s budget, suggesting the value far outweighed the cost. In addition to supporting the $80,000 funding figure, she also encouraged the town to reconsider its contract with ODA and the way it manages the organization.

“In my 30 years of a businesswoman and entrepreneur, I have found that micromanaging an employee is extremely counterproductive. Over the years I’ve become better at letting go and giving my employees more autonomy, and it has paid off in spades,” she said. “Not only are my employees much happier working for me, but they are much more creative and productive. The relationship between the town and ODA is currently quite stifling, and many volunteer hours are wasted. If you decide to continue funding ODA, I urge you to reconsider the contract. Is it necessary to have such a demanding oversight for a line item that is less than 1% of the town’s budget? Please trust ODA’s mission and vision and trust that Charlotte and the group that is helping her to lead the charge.”

Former Orange County African American Historical Society President the Rev. Darryle Crump spoke glowingly of ODA’s partnership with the OCAAHS—particularly the placement of the Capt. Andrew Maples portrait in the historic Orange County Courthouse and their support of a new community park at the corner of Church Street and Chapman Street.

“We strongly support their continued current budget, or even a bigger one. They’re doing a great job and much of that is attributed to their current leader, Charlotte Cole.”

“Our view is that the speakers at the council meeting are concerned that we are cutting the ODA budget, but our funding is not the ODA’s budget,” Woods said later. “ODA’s budget is their own of which our funding is a part. We are proposing not funding as much as the past due to not complying with portions of our agreement.”

He said for fiscal year 2022, there were four parts to the funding, of which three comprise compensation to ODA for performance. The remaining portion of $10,000 is to be used as a cash match for grants obtained to benefit the Main Street District.

Essentially, those parts boiled down to: Part 1—maintaining National Main Street accreditation ($40,000); Part 2—performing economic vitality tasks requested by the town, mainly to gather data and report back to the town about what it can to do help ($20,000); Part 3—providing three events per year free of charge to the residents including Halloween, the Holiday Village and one other ($10,000); and Part 4—a cash match for grants applied for and received that benefits the downtown district. ($10,000).

“During FY-2022, all funding was paid to ODA (except for part of a matching grant portion that was unused), but compliance was only on Part 1, for $40,000. Part 2 for $20,000 was not complied with and Part 3 for $10,000 was partially complied with, but it was not embraced by ODA,” Woods said.

He said for the coming fiscal year, the town proposes to fund Part 1 and the matching grant portion because of an unwillingness to comply with parts 2 and 3.

“These remaining two parts would be undertaken by the town, but we are willing to discuss with ODA proposals that could potentially increase their funding,” he said.