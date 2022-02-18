Town considers unsolicited bid for property

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

The Town of Orange has received an unsolicited bid from Silk Mill complex owner, Kent Higginbotham, for the purchase of a parcel of land owned by the town and located off of Lafayette Street.

Higginbotham said he hopes to purchase the property to provide much-needed parking for the businesses within the Silk Mill complex.

“We are here trying to benefit the entire town,” said Higginbotham during public comment at the Jan. 18 town council meeting. “We are trying to come up with a solution for parking.”

Higginbotham noted that the 20 businesses within the complex provide the town with a significant amount of meals tax revenue as well as employ many people.

“We have existing businesses that can’t expand,” he said. “They are victims of their own success.”

Town of Orange resident Marsha Jacobs urged town councilmembers to deny the bid. “Council should move forward on matters that benefit the entire town, all of the town residents and taxpayers and not just one business owner,” she said during the same public comment period.

Last fall, the town council held a public hearing to consider a public-private paving partnership that would have created 272 at a total cost of $221,000 for the town. The town ultimately decided not to pursue that deal.

At the Orange Town Council work session on Feb. 7, council instructed Town Manager, Greg Woods, to review the unsolicited bid and discuss details with Higginbotham. Once Woods presents further information on the unsolicited bid, the council will decide whether or not to proceed.

The town owns a parcel of land at the edge of Lafayette Street between the Silk Mill complex and Orange Village shopping center.

“The property in question was divided into multiple parcels, some of which were determined to be surplus, and some which were not so determined,” said Town Attorney Catherine Lea in a memorandum to the town council and town manager. “Furthermore, as none of the property is categorized as ‘public use’ determination and authorization for sale would require only a simple majority vote.”

Before the town can consider the unsolicited bid, it must first pass a resolution declaring the parcel, in its entirety, to be surplus. If such resolution is passed, the town would then schedule, advertise and conduct a public hearing and a resolution would be placed on the agenda for consideration of authorization of the sale of town property.

The town would then advertise the sale of property and consider bids from all interested buyers.

