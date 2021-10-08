Town amends budget for ARPA funds, plans standpipe replacement

By Ike Parrish

Correspondent

The Orange Town Council unanimously approved an amendment to its fiscal year 2022 budget to add more than $2.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, following a public hearing Sept. 20.

ARPA funding was obtained from the American Rescue Plan Act, an effort to lessen the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic by distributing $65.1 billion to counties and localities nationwide. The first block of ARPA funding for the Town of Orange amounts to $2,643,592 with a similar amount coming in a second allocation.

“Basically [the ARPA funding] is going to be tied up in water, sewer and broadband projects,” town manager Greg Woods said.

Those funds, most visibly, will go toward replacing the town’s standpipe with a new bulb-type water tower at the same location.

Other funds will be applied to water treatment plant improvements and town broadband infrastructure.