Three vie for two seats on Gordonsville Town Council

The ballots for Gordonsville voters will look a little bit different than those throughout the rest of Orange County.
In addition to voting for president, a senator and congressional representative, Gordonsville voters also will select a mayor and two members of town council.
Incumbent Mayor Bob Coiner is running unopposed, while councilmembers, Emily Winkey and Elizabeth Samra are running for re-election against challenger Stevean Irving II. Voters will select two of the three candidates to serve on the town council for the next four years along with councilmembers Ron Brooks and Jim Bradley, whose terms expire on Dec. 31, 2022.
Samra and Winkey, the vice-mayor, have served on town council since Jan. 1, 2017 while Irving is a first-time candidate.
How long have you lived in Gordonsville?
Coiner: I was born on Main Street at the Gordonsville Hospital. Other than leaving for college at the University of Richmond and follow up professional work at CPA firms, I’ve lived my life in Gordonsville. It has been over 50 years anyway. Both sides of my family go back to the 1800s in Gordonsville and five generations of Coiners have lived in our house.
Winkey: I’ve lived here all my life. I was raised here and have raised my family here.
Samra: We moved to Gordonsville in 2013. I grew up in a small town in Georgia and found Gordonsville similar to the small town I grew up in.
Irving: “Gordonsville is my home. I grew up in this town and now I’m raising my family there. My sisters and I went to Gordon-Barbour Elementary and I can’t imagine being anywhere else.
What is your experience in local government?
Coiner: I’ve served since July 1, 2000 on town council and was elected mayor in November 2004, so I’m finishing my fourth term. I was also elected to represent Virginia’s cities and towns as President of the Virginia Municipal League and represented Virginia on the 14-state Southern Municipal Conference and have served on the Virginia Association of Planning District Commissions, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission and have represented America’s cities and towns on Capitol Hill speaking about the tax bill.
Winkey: I served one term on town council in 2002. I’m finishing my second term now.
Samra: I first ran for office in 2016. This is the end of my first term.
Irving: This is my first time running for office.
Why are you running for town council?
Coiner: We need to define the wants and the needs of the community and come up with funding options.
Winkey: I believe in integrity in government and I believe in exercising and walking. I have worked to make Gordonsville more walkable. For the past four years we have been expanding trails and improving the sidewalks. I look forward to continuing that.
Samra: I am running for a second term to finish the projects we have started. After working with CSX railroad to get property for the park and having gotten the VDOT Safe Routes to School grant, I want to see these projects to completion.
Irving: I’m really not a politician but I love this town and want to see it thrive. My parents were always involved in the community and emphasized how important it was. Dad was vice-mayor and I felt like it was time to become involved.
Do you think Gordonsville is doing a good job of balancing needs of the residents and keeping business?
Coiner: I do, although I don’t think the needs of either are in conflict with the needs of the other. Defining the needs from the wants can be tricky because while often there is consensus on needs, everyone has different wants. We try to have open dialogue with the citizens of the community about the order in which we tackle the wants of the community with our limited budget.
Winkey: With Covid, I think everyone is struggling. It’s important to encourage economic development and at the same time continue to improve recreational opportunities. The town needs business but it also needs parks and places for people to play sports.
Samra: I think we have a great main street with shops and restaurants and a quiet small town. Gordonsville has everything you need; a grocery store, restaurants, a variety of shops. It’s one of the reasons we chose to come here.
Irving: We need to keep going in the same direction. Gordonsville is a great place to live. We need to entice younger people to move here while at the same time encourage businesses. That helps the town keep services up without increasing taxes.
What are two things you hope to accomplish if elected?
Coiner: We have various capital items in our plans and hope to fund them all so it is difficult to pick just two. We want to finish our park and green space initiative, including a new pool. We have an ongoing commitment to add sidewalks which can sometimes get sidetracked if we have water leaks or other emergencies that face our small public works crew. We are hoping to receive a grant to finish work at the airport and finalize the boundary adjustment which will increase our tax base.
Winkey: I will listen to the citizens and try to understand their concerns. I would also like to expand walking trails around town.
Samra: I would like to see the sidewalk expansion and park projects completed. Increasing walkability will only increase connectivity and cohesiveness. Also, I will focus on getting additional revenue for special projects. I would work to expand funding opportunities getting grants and donations.
Irving: I would like to have more community activities like Halloween and street fairs. I will help any way I can.
What is the best thing about Gordonsville?
Coiner: There are so many beautiful historic homes and buildings around Gordonsville, many of them previously owned by members of my family. So many have emotional as well as aesthetic value to me. Since I grew up here and my family has been here for over 125 years, memories and family history are around every corner. Even so, the best thing about Gordonsville is the people. This has always been a special place made special by generations of special people. It’s a place that looks and feels like one big family!
Winkey: Gordonsville is such a friendly community. Everybody knows one another. It’s the small-town feeling where you know everyone and can talk about their kids and grandkids when you run in to them in town.
Samra: Gordonsville has so many wonderful things. It has a rich history and a community that cares about each other. It is a balance of rich heritage and the forward looking visionary community that has made Gordonsville successful.
Irving: It is the community! There is always someone to help you with anything.
