Three vie for two seats on Gordonsville Town Council

Winkey: I believe in integrity in government and I believe in exercising and walking. I have worked to make Gordonsville more walkable. For the past four years we have been expanding trails and improving the sidewalks. I look forward to continuing that.

Samra: I am running for a second term to finish the projects we have started. After working with CSX railroad to get property for the park and having gotten the VDOT Safe Routes to School grant, I want to see these projects to completion.

Irving: I’m really not a politician but I love this town and want to see it thrive. My parents were always involved in the community and emphasized how important it was. Dad was vice-mayor and I felt like it was time to become involved.

Do you think Gordonsville is doing a good job of balancing needs of the residents and keeping business?

Coiner: I do, although I don’t think the needs of either are in conflict with the needs of the other. Defining the needs from the wants can be tricky because while often there is consensus on needs, everyone has different wants. We try to have open dialogue with the citizens of the community about the order in which we tackle the wants of the community with our limited budget.