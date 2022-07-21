The responsibilities of a badge and a legacy: Orange Police Chief Kiline Madison

By Kimberly Stewart

Correspondent

The DARE program at Gordon-Barbour Elementary School set in motion a young Kiline Madison’s law enforcement career. A family legacy that he didn’t even realize existed until he was well on his career path, would guide him through challenges and spur his progression, where he would ultimately land as the first African-American Town of Orange Chief of Police.

Growing up, Madison knew that he wanted to work in law enforcement. Discovering later in life that his grandfather, uncles, and aunts were in law enforcement, kept him focused on his goals and motivated. He found his footing as an auxiliary officer with the Town of Gordonsville, literally learning from the ground up, as his own community was notorious for drugs and crime. He wanted to change this, and he wanted to change the way people looked at his neighborhood.

From Gordonsville, he moved on to Culpeper County. As a deputy under Culpeper Sheriff Lee Hart, he says he learned the definition of law enforcement.

“It’s about people working together and striving to do good; this is what law enforcement should be,” he said during a recent interview, nearly nine months into his current post.

Those lessons served him well and subsequently his career growth gained momentum with each passing year, moving him through the ranks with promotions and specialty certifications. Along with the titles and endorsements, he earned several commendations and accolades. All the while, he remained grounded in his original objectives—making changes and making a difference.

His promotion to the Blue Ridge Gang and Narcotics Task Force positioned him to make the community impact that was always on his mind. Chief Madison notes that a highlight of his career is his drug and narcotic background. He takes great pride in being on the initial team that started Culpeper’s first joint street crimes unit. His work with that team provides some of his most cherished memories. Additionally he was cross-sworn to the U.S. Marshals and Drug Enforcement Agency. This gave him jurisdiction on a much broader scale; he recalls cases running the entire span of the east coast and reaching as far west as Los Angeles.

Making the move to the Town of Orange Police Department in 2014, he continued in that vein of success, being promoted to deputy chief. James Fenwick was chief at that time. Madison says of his time under Chief Fenwick’s leadership, “Jim did a great job preparing me for the chief deputy position and passing the torch for the [role of chief], as he was planning for retirement. He modeled how to take care of the community.”

Madison was sworn in as the Town of Orange Chief of Police Nov. 1, 2021. At the top of the long list of job duties, he keeps his grandmother’s words in mind always remembering the responsibility to his family name. He knows that he is setting the example for all cultures, backgrounds, and races. Chief Madison said he wants everyone to feel that any goal is attainable, with hard work. He said he is honored to be the first African American chief of police in the Town of Orange. “I am proud to carry this title and this responsibility. I feel honor in making history.” He notes that his current deputy chief stands beside him in making history as the first female deputy chief in the Town of Orange.

When not at work, Madison enjoys spending time with his family and is active in his church. With three of his five children in college, the question is begged if any of them plan on following in their father’s footsteps? To date, none of his children have expressed interest in law enforcement, he notes. Even so, he hopes that his legacy to his children is that they can achieve any goals with dedication and making the right choices. In fact, he hopes the legacy that he leaves this world is that it matters how you treat people and it is important to do the right things. “Be the change you want to see. That is how you make a difference.”