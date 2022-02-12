The growing cost of farming: Escalating fertilizer prices create financial challenges for producers

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

In the past year, farmers have seen a relentless increase in fertilizer costs, with the prices of certain fertilizers rising as much as 300%. The record-high fertilizer costs have local producers expecting a hit in profit margins for their upcoming yields.

Nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium are the three key nutrients farmers use for crop production. A perfect storm of factors have contributed to the sharp increase in costs for all three components.

An increase in raw material costs, coupled with the rising price of coal and natural gas which are used to make nitrogen, is one major factor driving the upward trend in fertilizer costs. China’s recent restriction on phosphate exports and fertilizer production shutdowns in Europe and China have aggravated the issue. Additionally, higher commodity prices and COVID’s strain on the supply chain have further stimulated the price growth, according to local farmers and management at Orange Madison Cooperative.

Market price for production crops increased roughly 30% to 40% in the past year, but does not nearly match the rise in fertilizer cost, according to Orange Madison Cooperative Division Director of Agronomy, Jim Gilliam. Meanwhile, fertilizer costs have increased anywhere from 50% to 300%.

With 419 active farms, agribusiness is one of Orange County’s largest industries and increased production costs could force many producers to adjust their operations.

“It may force some farmers to switch from one crop to another crop that requires less inputs,” says Gilliam.

Gilliam adds that some farmers might skip a year of applying some fertilizers if the soil still has enough built-up nutrients from the previous season. He says farmers will certainly look toward alternative sources such as chicken litter and turkey litter and he anticipates the co-op selling less fertilizer come springtime.

Orange Madison Cooperative General Manager, Justin Dreckman, says the co-op saw an increase in demand for fertilizer this past fall from producers preparing for the 2022 season and trying to stay ahead of rising prices.

Cam Gibson, who grows soybeans and corn in Orange, Madison and Culpeper counties, says he has already turned toward alternative fertilizers for some of his crops.

“I’m scheduled to have some biosolids put out and we put out what turkey litter we could get,” says Gibson.

Although, alternative sources will help contribute to the soil’s nutrients, he says poultry litter and biosolids will not function as a complete fertilizer. Gibson says poultry litter is high in phosphorous but insufficient in potassium and nitrogen levels.

“It’s a good accessory to add to what you’re putting out commercially, but it’s not a complete replacement by any means,” he says.

Gibson expects a loss of profit in 2022 compared to previous years.

“It’s usually around $500 to $600 to produce an acre of corn, and this year it’ll be around $700 to $800, maybe even $900 depending on how much fertilizer we put out,” he says.

Theo Haberland grows corn, soybeans and wheat in Orange and Madison counties. Haberland says he also anticipates a loss in profit this year.

“It’s simple math. If inputs are higher and outputs stay the same, it’s a loss,” he says.

Haberland says he will have some decisions to make in the months leading up to planting. He’ll consider application methods, switching crops, exploring alternative fertilizer sources and cutting back on fertilizer, he said.

One decision that is not in his hands is the market price for the grain crops he produces.

“That is the problem with agriculture; we buy everything retail and sell it wholesale. It’s the complete opposite of any other business model,” says Haberland.

Fixed prices for grain crops leave producers at the mercy of the market.

Dreckman adds that as a crop producer, “you don’t have a lot of control over what you pay for stuff, and you don’t have a lot of control over [the price] people buy your products for.”

Farmers who do have control of their output prices, likely will have to raise the price of their commodities in 2022.

Myron Neuhauser, who grows hay in Orange County for horses, cattle, sheep and goats, says he will have to raise his prices 30% or more and some of the high-quality hay, such as alfalfa, will likely double in price or not be available.

Neuhauser says that if fertilizer costs do not subside soon then, “American agriculture is about to change dramatically.”

